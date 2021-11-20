Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back Johnny Ford (5) runs through the tackle of Air Force Falcons cornerback David Eure (33) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) will meet a familiar foe as they host the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, in a C-USA clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Betting Information for Western Kentucky vs. Florida Atlantic

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -10.5 64.5

Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic Stats

The Hilltoppers score 18.4 more points per game (41.4) than the Owls give up (23.0).

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (16).

The Hilltoppers defense has allowed 28.6 points per game this year, close to the same as the 27.1 the Owls have scored.

This season the Owls have 14 turnovers, eight fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (22).

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Bailey Zappe has thrown for 4,156 yards (415.6 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 70.9% of his passes and tossing 42 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Noah Whittington's team-high 337 rushing yards (33.7 per game) have come on 67 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Adam Cofield has racked up 67 carries for 337 yards (33.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jerreth Sterns' 1,368 receiving yards (136.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 111 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Mitchell Tinsley has put together an 827-yard season so far (82.7 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, reeling in 48 passes.

Malachi Corley's 59 catches have netted him 547 yards (54.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

N'Kosi Perry has thrown for 2,230 yards (223.0 ypg) to lead Florida Atlantic, completing 59.1% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 171 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 92 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Johnny Ford's team-high 735 rushing yards (73.5 per game) have come on 109 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 17 catches for 225 yards (22.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Malcolm Davidson has rushed for 274 yards (27.4 per game) on 62 carries with one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester's 560 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with four touchdowns.

Brandon Robinson has collected 408 receiving yards (40.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes this year.

Je'Quan Burton's 19 receptions have turned into 355 yards (35.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

