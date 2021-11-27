Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Marshall Thundering Herd: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) take on a fellow C-USA opponent when they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Marshall and Western Kentucky Stats

    • This year, the Thundering Herd put up 7.7 more points per game (35.2) than the Hilltoppers give up (27.5).
    • The Thundering Herd have 21 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 25 takeaways .
    • The Hilltoppers have averaged 22.4 more points scored this year (42.4) than the Thundering Herd have allowed (20.0).
    • This season the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).

    Marshall Players to Watch

    • Grant Wells has 3,360 passing yards (305.5 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 66.8% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
    • Rasheen Ali's team-high 1,142 rushing yards (103.8 per game) have come on 206 carries, with 20 touchdowns this year. He's also added 37 catches for 312 yards (28.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Sheldon Evans has taken 63 carries for 279 yards (25.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Corey Gammage's team-leading 775 receiving yards (70.5 yards per game) have come on 62 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Willie Johnson has grabbed 32 passes for 625 yards (56.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Xavier Gaines' 38 receptions have yielded 447 yards (40.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Western Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Bailey Zappe has thrown for 4,626 yards (420.5 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 71.7% of his passes and tossing 48 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Noah Whittington, has carried the ball 76 times for 383 yards (34.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Adam Cofield has rushed for 347 yards (31.5 per game) on 75 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Jerreth Sterns' 1,511 receiving yards (137.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 123 receptions and 12 touchdowns.
    • Mitchell Tinsley has racked up 991 receiving yards (90.1 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns, hauling in 57 passes this year.
    • Malachi Corley's 62 grabs have netted him 564 yards (51.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Marshall Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 28-13

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UAB

    L 21-14

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Charlotte

    W 49-28

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Home

    Western Kentucky Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    W 48-21

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Rice

    W 42-21

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 52-17

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Western Kentucky at Marshall

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

