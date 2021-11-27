Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) take on a fellow C-USA opponent when they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Marshall and Western Kentucky Stats

This year, the Thundering Herd put up 7.7 more points per game (35.2) than the Hilltoppers give up (27.5).

The Thundering Herd have 21 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 25 takeaways .

The Hilltoppers have averaged 22.4 more points scored this year (42.4) than the Thundering Herd have allowed (20.0).

This season the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).

Marshall Players to Watch

Grant Wells has 3,360 passing yards (305.5 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 66.8% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

Rasheen Ali's team-high 1,142 rushing yards (103.8 per game) have come on 206 carries, with 20 touchdowns this year. He's also added 37 catches for 312 yards (28.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Sheldon Evans has taken 63 carries for 279 yards (25.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

Corey Gammage's team-leading 775 receiving yards (70.5 yards per game) have come on 62 receptions with two touchdowns.

Willie Johnson has grabbed 32 passes for 625 yards (56.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Xavier Gaines' 38 receptions have yielded 447 yards (40.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Bailey Zappe has thrown for 4,626 yards (420.5 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 71.7% of his passes and tossing 48 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Noah Whittington, has carried the ball 76 times for 383 yards (34.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Adam Cofield has rushed for 347 yards (31.5 per game) on 75 carries with four touchdowns.

Jerreth Sterns' 1,511 receiving yards (137.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 123 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

Mitchell Tinsley has racked up 991 receiving yards (90.1 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns, hauling in 57 passes this year.

Malachi Corley's 62 grabs have netted him 564 yards (51.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Marshall Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Florida Atlantic W 28-13 Away 11/13/2021 UAB L 21-14 Home 11/20/2021 Charlotte W 49-28 Away 11/27/2021 Western Kentucky - Home

Western Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Middle Tennessee W 48-21 Home 11/13/2021 Rice W 42-21 Away 11/20/2021 Florida Atlantic W 52-17 Home 11/27/2021 Marshall - Away

