Publish date:
How to Watch Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
C-USA foes match up when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) square off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Kentucky
-17.5
67
Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee Stats
- The Hilltoppers rack up 14.1 more points per game (40.5) than the Blue Raiders surrender (26.4).
- The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 25 takeaways .
- The Blue Raiders' average points scored this season (30.3) and the Hilltoppers' points allowed (30.5) are within 0.2 points of each other.
- This year the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (10).
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Bailey Zappe leads Western Kentucky with 3,393 passing yards (424.1 ypg) on 280-of-392 passing with 33 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
- Adam Cofield's team-high 317 rushing yards (39.6 per game) have come on 63 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Noah Whittington has taken 43 carries for 250 yards (31.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jerreth Sterns' team-high 1,166 receiving yards (145.8 yards per game) have come on 93 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
- Mitchell Tinsley has grabbed 35 passes for 576 yards (72.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
- Malachi Corley has hauled in 48 grabs for 474 yards (59.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Chase Cunningham leads Middle Tennessee with 1,318 passing yards (164.8 ypg) on 110-of-176 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 118 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 44 carries.
- Chaton Mobley has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 231 yards (28.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Martell Pettaway has piled up 128 yards (16.0 per game) on 36 carries with two touchdowns.
- Jimmy Marshall's team-leading 404 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Jarrin Pierce has grabbed 31 passes for 367 yards (45.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
- Jaylin Lane's 19 catches this season have resulted in 255 yards (31.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Middle Tennessee State at Western Kentucky
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)