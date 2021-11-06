Oct 22, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders running back Chaton Mobley (44) runs the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

C-USA foes match up when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) square off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Betting Information for Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -17.5 67

Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee Stats

The Hilltoppers rack up 14.1 more points per game (40.5) than the Blue Raiders surrender (26.4).

The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 25 takeaways .

The Blue Raiders' average points scored this season (30.3) and the Hilltoppers' points allowed (30.5) are within 0.2 points of each other.

This year the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (10).

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Bailey Zappe leads Western Kentucky with 3,393 passing yards (424.1 ypg) on 280-of-392 passing with 33 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Adam Cofield's team-high 317 rushing yards (39.6 per game) have come on 63 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Noah Whittington has taken 43 carries for 250 yards (31.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jerreth Sterns' team-high 1,166 receiving yards (145.8 yards per game) have come on 93 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Mitchell Tinsley has grabbed 35 passes for 576 yards (72.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Malachi Corley has hauled in 48 grabs for 474 yards (59.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Chase Cunningham leads Middle Tennessee with 1,318 passing yards (164.8 ypg) on 110-of-176 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 118 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 44 carries.

Chaton Mobley has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 231 yards (28.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Martell Pettaway has piled up 128 yards (16.0 per game) on 36 carries with two touchdowns.

Jimmy Marshall's team-leading 404 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jarrin Pierce has grabbed 31 passes for 367 yards (45.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jaylin Lane's 19 catches this season have resulted in 255 yards (31.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

