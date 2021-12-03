Nov 13, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) stretches out for a touchdown in the second half against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The C-USA Championship Game on Friday, December 3, 2021 is between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4, 7-1 C-USA) and the UTSA Roadrunners (11-1, 7-1 C-USA). Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UTSA vs. Western Kentucky

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Alamodome

Alamodome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Western Kentucky and UTSA Stats

The Hilltoppers rack up 43.3 points per game, 21.1 more than the Roadrunners allow per outing (22.2).

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have forced (23).

The Roadrunners have put an average of 36.9 points per game on the board this year, 9.9 more than the 27.0 the Hilltoppers have surrendered.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over 12 times, 15 fewer times than the Hilltoppers have forced turnovers (27).

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Bailey Zappe has thrown for 4,954 yards (412.8 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting 52 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Noah Whittington's team-high 452 rushing yards (37.7 per game) have come on 90 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Adam Cofield has rushed for 372 yards (31.0 per game) on 80 carries with four touchdowns.

Jerreth Sterns' 1,539 receiving yards (128.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 127 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

Mitchell Tinsley has caught 66 passes for 1,075 yards (89.6 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.

Daewood Davis has hauled in 38 catches for 651 yards (54.3 ypg) and eight touchdowns this season.

UTSA Players to Watch

Frank Harris leads UTSA with 2,687 passing yards (223.9 ypg) on 221-of-334 passing with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 484 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 94 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Sincere McCormick, has carried the ball 263 times for 1,275 yards (106.3 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

Zakhari Franklin's 871 receiving yards (72.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 67 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has put together a 758-yard season so far (63.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 66 passes.

De'Corian Clark's 42 receptions have yielded 624 yards (52.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Western Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Rice W 42-21 Away 11/20/2021 Florida Atlantic W 52-17 Home 11/27/2021 Marshall W 53-21 Away 12/3/2021 UTSA - Away

UTSA Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Southern Miss W 27-17 Home 11/20/2021 UAB W 34-31 Home 11/27/2021 North Texas L 45-23 Away 12/3/2021 Western Kentucky - Home

Regional restrictions apply.