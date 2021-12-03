Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. UTSA Roadrunners: C-USA Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) stretches out for a touchdown in the second half against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The C-USA Championship Game on Friday, December 3, 2021 is between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4, 7-1 C-USA) and the UTSA Roadrunners (11-1, 7-1 C-USA). Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UTSA vs. Western Kentucky

    Western Kentucky and UTSA Stats

    • The Hilltoppers rack up 43.3 points per game, 21.1 more than the Roadrunners allow per outing (22.2).
    • The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have forced (23).
    • The Roadrunners have put an average of 36.9 points per game on the board this year, 9.9 more than the 27.0 the Hilltoppers have surrendered.
    • The Roadrunners have turned the ball over 12 times, 15 fewer times than the Hilltoppers have forced turnovers (27).

    Western Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Bailey Zappe has thrown for 4,954 yards (412.8 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting 52 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • Noah Whittington's team-high 452 rushing yards (37.7 per game) have come on 90 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Adam Cofield has rushed for 372 yards (31.0 per game) on 80 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Jerreth Sterns' 1,539 receiving yards (128.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 127 receptions and 12 touchdowns.
    • Mitchell Tinsley has caught 66 passes for 1,075 yards (89.6 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.
    • Daewood Davis has hauled in 38 catches for 651 yards (54.3 ypg) and eight touchdowns this season.

    UTSA Players to Watch

    • Frank Harris leads UTSA with 2,687 passing yards (223.9 ypg) on 221-of-334 passing with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 484 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 94 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Sincere McCormick, has carried the ball 263 times for 1,275 yards (106.3 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.
    • Zakhari Franklin's 871 receiving yards (72.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 67 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
    • Joshua Cephus has put together a 758-yard season so far (63.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 66 passes.
    • De'Corian Clark's 42 receptions have yielded 624 yards (52.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Western Kentucky Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Rice

    W 42-21

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 52-17

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marshall

    W 53-21

    Away

    12/3/2021

    UTSA

    -

    Away

    UTSA Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Southern Miss

    W 27-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UAB

    W 34-31

    Home

    11/27/2021

    North Texas

    L 45-23

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Conference USA Championship: Western Kentucky at Texas-San Antonio

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
