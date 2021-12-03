Publish date:
How to Watch Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. UTSA Roadrunners: C-USA Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The C-USA Championship Game on Friday, December 3, 2021 is between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4, 7-1 C-USA) and the UTSA Roadrunners (11-1, 7-1 C-USA). Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch UTSA vs. Western Kentucky
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Alamodome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Western Kentucky and UTSA Stats
- The Hilltoppers rack up 43.3 points per game, 21.1 more than the Roadrunners allow per outing (22.2).
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have forced (23).
- The Roadrunners have put an average of 36.9 points per game on the board this year, 9.9 more than the 27.0 the Hilltoppers have surrendered.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over 12 times, 15 fewer times than the Hilltoppers have forced turnovers (27).
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Bailey Zappe has thrown for 4,954 yards (412.8 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting 52 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- Noah Whittington's team-high 452 rushing yards (37.7 per game) have come on 90 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Adam Cofield has rushed for 372 yards (31.0 per game) on 80 carries with four touchdowns.
- Jerreth Sterns' 1,539 receiving yards (128.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 127 receptions and 12 touchdowns.
- Mitchell Tinsley has caught 66 passes for 1,075 yards (89.6 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.
- Daewood Davis has hauled in 38 catches for 651 yards (54.3 ypg) and eight touchdowns this season.
UTSA Players to Watch
- Frank Harris leads UTSA with 2,687 passing yards (223.9 ypg) on 221-of-334 passing with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 484 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 94 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Sincere McCormick, has carried the ball 263 times for 1,275 yards (106.3 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.
- Zakhari Franklin's 871 receiving yards (72.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 67 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
- Joshua Cephus has put together a 758-yard season so far (63.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 66 passes.
- De'Corian Clark's 42 receptions have yielded 624 yards (52.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.
Western Kentucky Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Rice
W 42-21
Away
11/20/2021
Florida Atlantic
W 52-17
Home
11/27/2021
Marshall
W 53-21
Away
12/3/2021
UTSA
-
Away
UTSA Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Southern Miss
W 27-17
Home
11/20/2021
UAB
W 34-31
Home
11/27/2021
North Texas
L 45-23
Away
12/3/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Home
