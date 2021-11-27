Two high-scoring Conference USA offenses take to the field Saturday when Western Kentucky and Marshall meet.

Western Kentucky (7–4, 6–1) will go on the road Saturday to close Conference USA regular season play against Marshall (7–4, 5–2).

How to Watch: Western Kentucky at Marshall Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



TV: CBS Sports Network

The Hilltoppers have the fifth-ranked scoring offense in FBS, led by quarterback Bailey Zappe, a Houston Baptist transfer who is rewriting the program record books.

Zappe has thrown for 4,640 yards this season, putting him 415 yards behind program leader Brandon Doughtry, who threw for 5,055 in 2015. Zappe leads the FBS in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

His top wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, also an HBU transfer, is the FBS leader in receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,511).

As for Marshall, the Thundering Herd are 24th in the FBS in scoring offense and 21st in scoring defense. The team is 11th in passing offense and 16th in passing defense, but even with that success against opposing quarterbacks, slowing down Zappe will be tough.

Marshall is coming off of a 49–28 win over Charlotte that saw Rasheen Ali rush for 203 yards. The team piled up 321 rushing yards in the game, its highest total since 2015.

Ali leads the FBS in rushing touchdowns with 20.

Last year, Marshall beat Western Kentucky 38–14, though both teams looked much different, especially the Hilltoppers, who didn't have Zappe or Sterns yet.

