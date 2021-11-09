Western Michigan vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Western Michigan Broncos vs. Akron Zips: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) scrambles for yards during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsfb24 11

    The Western Michigan Broncos (5-4, 0-0 MAC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Akron Zips (2-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium in a MAC showdown. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Akron

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Waldo Stadium
    Betting Information for Western Michigan vs. Akron

    Western Michigan vs Akron Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Western Michigan

    -26

    62

    Western Michigan and Akron Stats

    • The Broncos score 8.9 fewer points per game (29.1) than the Zips allow (38.0).
    • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Zips' takeaways (10).
    • The average points per game for the Zips this season, 20.4, is 8.5 fewer than the 28.9 the Broncos have given up.
    • This year the Zips have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Broncos' takeaways (9).

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 2,253 passing yards (250.3 ypg) on 167-of-274 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Sean Tyler's team-high 690 rushing yards (76.7 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season La'Darius Jefferson has racked up 144 carries for 581 yards (64.6 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
    • Skyy Moore's 814 receiving yards (90.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 64 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Hall has caught 35 passes for 576 yards (64.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Corey Crooms' 34 grabs have netted him 536 yards (59.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Akron Players to Watch

    • DJ Iron has been a dual threat to lead Akron in both passing and rushing. He has 863 passing yards (95.9 ypg), completing 65% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 293 yards (32.6 ypg) on 89 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Jonzell Norrils has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 375 yards (41.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • Konata Mumpfield's 562 receiving yards (62.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Michael Mathison has put together a 537-yard season so far (59.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes.
    • Tristian Brank's 20 catches are good enough for 207 yards (23.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

