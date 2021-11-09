Western Michigan vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Western Michigan Broncos vs. Akron Zips: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Michigan Broncos (5-4, 0-0 MAC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Akron Zips (2-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium in a MAC showdown. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Akron
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Waldo Stadium
Betting Information for Western Michigan vs. Akron
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Michigan
-26
62
Western Michigan and Akron Stats
- The Broncos score 8.9 fewer points per game (29.1) than the Zips allow (38.0).
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Zips' takeaways (10).
- The average points per game for the Zips this season, 20.4, is 8.5 fewer than the 28.9 the Broncos have given up.
- This year the Zips have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Broncos' takeaways (9).
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 2,253 passing yards (250.3 ypg) on 167-of-274 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Sean Tyler's team-high 690 rushing yards (76.7 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season La'Darius Jefferson has racked up 144 carries for 581 yards (64.6 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
- Skyy Moore's 814 receiving yards (90.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 64 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Jaylen Hall has caught 35 passes for 576 yards (64.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Corey Crooms' 34 grabs have netted him 536 yards (59.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Akron Players to Watch
- DJ Iron has been a dual threat to lead Akron in both passing and rushing. He has 863 passing yards (95.9 ypg), completing 65% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 293 yards (32.6 ypg) on 89 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Jonzell Norrils has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 375 yards (41.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- Konata Mumpfield's 562 receiving yards (62.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Michael Mathison has put together a 537-yard season so far (59.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes.
- Tristian Brank's 20 catches are good enough for 207 yards (23.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
