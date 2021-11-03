Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    How to Watch Western Michigan Broncos vs. Central Michigan Chippewas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) is congratulated by Broncos head coach Tim Lester (right) after replay review confirmed a touchdown by Jefferson against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Western Michigan Broncos (5-3, 0-0 MAC) and Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4, 0-0 MAC), MAC rivals, will do battle at Waldo Stadium on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan

    Betting Information for Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan

    Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Western Michigan

    -10

    66

    Western Michigan and Central Michigan Stats

    • The Broncos put up 29.0 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 per matchup the Chippewas give up.
    • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Chippewas' takeaways (6).
    • The Chippewas have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (29.0) as the Broncos have allowed (27.3).
    • The Chippewas have eight giveaways this season, while the Broncos have nine takeaways .

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 1,977 passing yards (247.1 ypg) on 145-of-238 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • Sean Tyler has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 631 yards (78.9 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season La'Darius Jefferson has rushed for 525 yards (65.6 per game) on 133 carries with nine touchdowns.
    • Skyy Moore's team-leading 753 receiving yards (94.1 yards per game) have come on 56 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Hall has put up a 499-yard season so far (62.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes.
    • Corey Crooms has hauled in 27 grabs for 418 yards (52.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Central Michigan Players to Watch

    • Daniel Richardson has thrown for 1,481 yards (185.1 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 58.3% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Lew Nichols has carried the ball 166 times for a team-high 917 yards (114.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 31 catches for 211 yards (26.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season De'Javion Stepney has collected 109 yards (13.6 per game) on 13 attempts.
    • Dallas Dixon's 565 receiving yards (70.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 36 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Kalil Pimpleton has racked up 553 receiving yards (69.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.
    • JaCorey Sullivan's 30 receptions have yielded 429 yards (53.6 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Central Michigan at Western Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
