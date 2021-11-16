Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MAC) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4, 0-0 MAC) play on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium in a clash of MAC opponents. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Rynearson Stadium

Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan Stats

The Broncos put up 30.7 points per game, comparable to the 28.2 per contest the Eagles surrender.

The Broncos have 12 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 13 takeaways .

The Eagles have averaged 4.0 more points scored this season (34.0) than the Broncos have allowed (30.0).

The Eagles have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 2,470 passing yards (247.0 ypg) on 179-of-294 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Sean Tyler has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 837 yards (83.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season La'Darius Jefferson has racked up 680 yards (68.0 per game) on 163 attempts with 10 touchdowns.

Skyy Moore's 860 receiving yards (86.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 66 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jaylen Hall has collected 640 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.

Corey Crooms has hauled in 37 receptions for 609 yards (60.9 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Ben Bryant has thrown for 2,544 yards (254.4 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 69.7% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Jawon Hamilton has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 435 yards (43.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Darius Boone Jr. has rushed for 377 yards (37.7 per game) on 100 carries with six touchdowns.

Hassan Beydoun's 812 receiving yards (81.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 73 receptions with three touchdowns.

Dylan Drummond has put together a 603-yard season so far (60.3 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 52 passes.

Zach Westmoreland's 13 receptions this season have resulted in 253 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Western Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Toledo L 34-15 Away 11/3/2021 Central Michigan L 42-30 Home 11/9/2021 Akron W 45-40 Home 11/16/2021 Eastern Michigan - Away 11/23/2021 Northern Illinois - Away

Eastern Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Bowling Green W 55-24 Away 11/2/2021 Toledo W 52-49 Away 11/9/2021 Ohio L 34-26 Home 11/16/2021 Western Michigan - Home 11/26/2021 Central Michigan - Away

