Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Western Michigan Broncos vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Western Michigan Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MAC) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4, 0-0 MAC) play on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium in a clash of MAC opponents. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan

    Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan Stats

    • The Broncos put up 30.7 points per game, comparable to the 28.2 per contest the Eagles surrender.
    • The Broncos have 12 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 13 takeaways .
    • The Eagles have averaged 4.0 more points scored this season (34.0) than the Broncos have allowed (30.0).
    • The Eagles have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (10) this season.

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 2,470 passing yards (247.0 ypg) on 179-of-294 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • Sean Tyler has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 837 yards (83.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season La'Darius Jefferson has racked up 680 yards (68.0 per game) on 163 attempts with 10 touchdowns.
    • Skyy Moore's 860 receiving yards (86.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 66 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Hall has collected 640 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.
    • Corey Crooms has hauled in 37 receptions for 609 yards (60.9 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

    Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

    • Ben Bryant has thrown for 2,544 yards (254.4 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 69.7% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Jawon Hamilton has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 435 yards (43.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Darius Boone Jr. has rushed for 377 yards (37.7 per game) on 100 carries with six touchdowns.
    • Hassan Beydoun's 812 receiving yards (81.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 73 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Dylan Drummond has put together a 603-yard season so far (60.3 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 52 passes.
    • Zach Westmoreland's 13 receptions this season have resulted in 253 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Western Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Toledo

    L 34-15

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Central Michigan

    L 42-30

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Akron

    W 45-40

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Away

    Eastern Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 55-24

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Toledo

    W 52-49

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Ohio

    L 34-26

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 27, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball over Southern University Jaguars guard Samkelo Cele (25) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina Central at Iowa

    1 minute ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Mike Smith (12) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles forward RaiQuan Gray (1) and forward Malik Osborne (right) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seton Hall at Michigan

    1 minute ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Arizona

    1 minute ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) celebrates the win as Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) reacts after missing the final shot of the game during the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Ncaa Basketball Ncaa Tournament Michigan Vs Ucla
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) passes, protected by offensive lineman Sam Vaughan (50) offensive lineman David Redding (64) with Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Val Martin (56) in pursuit at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH): Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    High Point vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) drives toward the basket while being guarded by Houston Cougars guard DeJon Jarreau (3) and Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney (32) during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy