Publish date:
How to Watch Western Michigan Broncos vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Michigan Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MAC) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4, 0-0 MAC) play on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium in a clash of MAC opponents. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Rynearson Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan Stats
- The Broncos put up 30.7 points per game, comparable to the 28.2 per contest the Eagles surrender.
- The Broncos have 12 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 13 takeaways .
- The Eagles have averaged 4.0 more points scored this season (34.0) than the Broncos have allowed (30.0).
- The Eagles have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 2,470 passing yards (247.0 ypg) on 179-of-294 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- Sean Tyler has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 837 yards (83.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season La'Darius Jefferson has racked up 680 yards (68.0 per game) on 163 attempts with 10 touchdowns.
- Skyy Moore's 860 receiving yards (86.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 66 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Jaylen Hall has collected 640 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.
- Corey Crooms has hauled in 37 receptions for 609 yards (60.9 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Ben Bryant has thrown for 2,544 yards (254.4 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 69.7% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Jawon Hamilton has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 435 yards (43.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Darius Boone Jr. has rushed for 377 yards (37.7 per game) on 100 carries with six touchdowns.
- Hassan Beydoun's 812 receiving yards (81.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 73 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Dylan Drummond has put together a 603-yard season so far (60.3 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 52 passes.
- Zach Westmoreland's 13 receptions this season have resulted in 253 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Western Michigan Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Toledo
L 34-15
Away
11/3/2021
Central Michigan
L 42-30
Home
11/9/2021
Akron
W 45-40
Home
11/16/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Away
11/23/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Away
Eastern Michigan Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Bowling Green
W 55-24
Away
11/2/2021
Toledo
W 52-49
Away
11/9/2021
Ohio
L 34-26
Home
11/16/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
11/26/2021
Central Michigan
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
16
2021
Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)