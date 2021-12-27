Western Michigan vs. Nevada: Quick Lane Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/27/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Avery Morrow (25) celebrates with linebacker Peter Montini (42) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos and the Nevada Wolf Pack meet for the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, December 27, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -7 56.5

Western Michigan and Nevada Stats

This year, the Broncos average 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (24.4).

The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 26 takeaways .

The Wolf Pack, on average, score 8.1 more points (36.7) than the Broncos allow (28.6).

This year the Wolf Pack have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (12).

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 3,115 passing yards (259.6 ypg) on 222-of-349 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Sean Tyler, has carried the ball 164 times for 1,004 yards (83.7 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season La'Darius Jefferson has racked up 185 carries for 836 yards (69.7 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Skyy Moore's 1,247 receiving yards (103.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 90 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Jaylen Hall has racked up 756 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 47 passes this year.

Corey Crooms' 42 catches are good enough for 690 yards (57.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong has 4,186 passing yards (348.8 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 70% of his passes and collecting 36 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Toa Taua, has carried the ball 139 times for 704 yards (58.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 37 passes for 273 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devonte Lee has piled up 246 yards (20.5 per game) on 78 carries with four touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' 1,109 receiving yards (92.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 80 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Cole Turner has totaled 677 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns, hauling in 62 passes this year.

Tory Horton's 52 grabs are good enough for 659 yards (54.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.