Western Michigan vs. Nevada: Quick Lane Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/27/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Western Michigan Broncos vs. Nevada Wolf Pack: Quick Lane Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Avery Morrow (25) celebrates with linebacker Peter Montini (42) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 27, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Avery Morrow (25) celebrates with linebacker Peter Montini (42) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Western Michigan Broncos and the Nevada Wolf Pack meet for the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, December 27, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Nevada

    Betting Information for Western Michigan vs. Nevada

    Western Michigan vs Nevada Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Western Michigan

    -7

    56.5

    Western Michigan and Nevada Stats

    • This year, the Broncos average 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (24.4).
    • The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 26 takeaways .
    • The Wolf Pack, on average, score 8.1 more points (36.7) than the Broncos allow (28.6).
    • This year the Wolf Pack have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (12).

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 3,115 passing yards (259.6 ypg) on 222-of-349 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Sean Tyler, has carried the ball 164 times for 1,004 yards (83.7 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season La'Darius Jefferson has racked up 185 carries for 836 yards (69.7 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
    • Skyy Moore's 1,247 receiving yards (103.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 90 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Hall has racked up 756 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 47 passes this year.
    • Corey Crooms' 42 catches are good enough for 690 yards (57.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Carson Strong has 4,186 passing yards (348.8 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 70% of his passes and collecting 36 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Toa Taua, has carried the ball 139 times for 704 yards (58.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 37 passes for 273 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devonte Lee has piled up 246 yards (20.5 per game) on 78 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Romeo Doubs' 1,109 receiving yards (92.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 80 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
    • Cole Turner has totaled 677 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns, hauling in 62 passes this year.
    • Tory Horton's 52 grabs are good enough for 659 yards (54.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Khuwair vs. Ruwi

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Avery Morrow (25) celebrates with linebacker Peter Montini (42) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Avery Morrow (25) celebrates with linebacker Peter Montini (42) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Western Michigan vs. Nevada: Quick Lane Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Quick Lane Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Amerat vs. Bousher

    4 hours ago
    hockey fans
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

    How to Watch United States vs. Slovakia in the IIHF Junior Championships

    13 hours ago
    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to throw against the New York Giants in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Dal
    NFL

    Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    13 hours ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) pushes off against Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17401815
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Clippers

    14 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy