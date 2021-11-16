Get ready for some Tuesday night Michigan #MACtion in college football.

In a midweek MAC football action, Western Michigan (6–4, 3–3 in conference) taking on Eastern Michigan (6–4, 3–3) in a battle of evenly-matched teams.

How to Watch: Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan Today

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



TV: ESPN2

Live stream Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Eastern Michigan will play its final home game of the year Tuesday coming off a 34–26 loss to Ohio.

The team ranks 27th in the country in points per game at 34.0, with quarterback Ben Bryant having completed 69.7% of his pass attempts for 2,544 yards and 14 touchdowns. Bryant has also thrown six picks.

Darius Boone Jr. and Jawon Hamilton have combined for 10 rushing scores.

The Broncos ended a two-game losing streak last week with a 45–40 win over Akron.

Western Michigan struggles defensively, allowing 30.0 points per game, which ranks 92nd out of 130 teams in the FBS.

On offense, Kaleb Eleby has thrown 15 touchdowns to just four picks, but is completing about 9% fewer attempts than Eastern Michigan's quarterback.

Eastern Michigan won the last meeting of these teams 53–42. Eleby threw for four scores in the loss, while Eastern Michigan had three different players score a rushing touchdown. Boone led the way with 25 carries for 148 yards.

Regional restrictions may apply.