    December 27, 2021
    How to Watch Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Western Michigan and Nevada wrapped up their regular seasons with blowout wins. They'll face each other Monday looking to end the year on a high note.
    This year's Quick Lane Bowl features two teams who are better than their records suggest. Western Michigan finished the season at 7–5 but had notable wins over ACC champion No. 12 Pitt as well as its own MAC conference champion Northern Illinois. On the other side is an 8–4 Nevada team out of the Mountain West that lost three games by three points or fewer.

    How to Watch Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Western Michigan's win over Northern Illinois came in the final game of the regular season. The 42–21 victory saw sophomore receiver Skyy Moore catch 12 passes for 206 yards and four scores.

    Moore was one of the best receivers in the MAC this past season, leading the conference in catches (91), yards per game (114.2) and touchdowns (10). He'll be a tough matchup for the Nevada secondary.

    Nevada has plenty of receiving prowess as well. In its final game of the regular season, a 52–10 win over Colorado State, freshman receiver Tory Horton had four passes for 113 yards and two scores, with senior Romeo Doubs adding five catches for 97 yards and two more touchdowns. 

    This will be both schools' first appearance in the Quick Lane Bowl. Nevada is 7–11 in bowl games, including a win in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last year. Western Michigan is appearing in its 10th bowl game, looking for its second win and first since the Bahamas Bowl in 2015.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
