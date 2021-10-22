    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In the middle game of a three-game run against the MAC's Michigan teams, Toledo hosts Western Michigan on Saturday.
    Author:

    Last week, Toledo dropped the first game of a three game stretch against the MAC's Michigan teams. The Rockets will look to pull even with the Great Lake State on Saturday when they host Western Michigan at the Glass Bowl.

    How to Watch: Western Michigan vs. Toledo

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Live Stream Western Michigan vs. Toledo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Over a three week stretch, Toledo faces Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan. Last week saw the Rockets fall in overtime 26-23 to the Chippewas. 

    This week, Toledo will be looking for a similar performance from its defense, specifically on third down. The team held Central Michigan to 4-for-18 on third down last week and kept the second best offense in the MAC to just 332 yards, which was 109 yards below the team's season average.

    The 5-2 Broncos will be another tough test. Tim Lester's team is scoring 31 points per game, which paces the MAC. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Kaleb Eleby leads the conference in passing yards (1,745) and touchdowns (12).

    In a series that dates back to 1939, Toledo has a 44-31 all-time head-to-head advantage. Last year's 41-38 Broncos win snapped a three-game Rockets winning streak. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

