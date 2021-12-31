Wisconsin Badgers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Las Vegas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) talks with Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) following the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Bowl will feature the Wisconsin Badgers squaring off against the Arizona State Sun Devils on December 30, 2021, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Wisconsin and Arizona State Stats

The Badgers put up 25.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the Sun Devils surrender per contest (20.9).

The Badgers have turned the ball over 22 times this season, three more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (19).

The Sun Devils, on average, are scoring 13.3 more points per game this year (29.7) than the Badgers are allowing (16.4).

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times, one fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (22).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Graham Mertz has thrown for 1,821 yards (151.8 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 58.7% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Braelon Allen's team-high 1,109 rushing yards (92.4 per game) have come on 157 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Chez Mellusi has piled up 815 yards (67.9 per game) on 173 attempts with five touchdowns.

Danny Davis III's 478 receiving yards (39.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jake Ferguson has put up a 417-yard season so far (34.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 43 passes.

Kendric Pryor has hauled in 31 catches for 406 yards (33.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels leads Arizona State with 2,221 passing yards (185.1 ypg) on 186-of-280 passing with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He also has 667 rushing yards (55.6 ypg) on 119 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Rachaad White has carried the ball 182 times for a team-high 1,000 yards (83.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 43 passes for 456 yards (38.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's team-high 515 receiving yards (42.9 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with four touchdowns.

Curtis Hodges' 20 receptions this season have resulted in 373 yards (31.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Wisconsin Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Northwestern W 35-7 Home 11/20/2021 Nebraska W 35-28 Home 11/27/2021 Minnesota L 23-13 Away 12/30/2021 Arizona State - Away

Arizona State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Washington W 35-30 Away 11/20/2021 Oregon State L 24-10 Away 11/27/2021 Arizona W 38-15 Home 12/30/2021 Wisconsin - Home

