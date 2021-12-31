Wisconsin Badgers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Las Vegas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Wisconsin Badgers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Las Vegas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) talks with Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) following the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Las Vegas Bowl will feature the Wisconsin Badgers squaring off against the Arizona State Sun Devils on December 30, 2021, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Wisconsin

    Wisconsin and Arizona State Stats

    • The Badgers put up 25.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the Sun Devils surrender per contest (20.9).
    • The Badgers have turned the ball over 22 times this season, three more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (19).
    • The Sun Devils, on average, are scoring 13.3 more points per game this year (29.7) than the Badgers are allowing (16.4).
    • The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times, one fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (22).

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Graham Mertz has thrown for 1,821 yards (151.8 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 58.7% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
    • Braelon Allen's team-high 1,109 rushing yards (92.4 per game) have come on 157 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chez Mellusi has piled up 815 yards (67.9 per game) on 173 attempts with five touchdowns.
    • Danny Davis III's 478 receiving yards (39.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Jake Ferguson has put up a 417-yard season so far (34.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 43 passes.
    • Kendric Pryor has hauled in 31 catches for 406 yards (33.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Jayden Daniels leads Arizona State with 2,221 passing yards (185.1 ypg) on 186-of-280 passing with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He also has 667 rushing yards (55.6 ypg) on 119 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Rachaad White has carried the ball 182 times for a team-high 1,000 yards (83.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 43 passes for 456 yards (38.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Ricky Pearsall's team-high 515 receiving yards (42.9 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Curtis Hodges' 20 receptions this season have resulted in 373 yards (31.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Wisconsin Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Northwestern

    W 35-7

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Nebraska

    W 35-28

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Minnesota

    L 23-13

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    Arizona State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Washington

    W 35-30

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Oregon State

    L 24-10

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Arizona

    W 38-15

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

