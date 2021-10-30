Oct 23, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs past Purdue Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson (17) on his way to a touchdown during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) have home advantage in a Big Ten showdown versus the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium

Betting Information for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -3.5 36

Wisconsin and Iowa Stats

The Badgers put up 6.5 more points per game (21.1) than the Hawkeyes give up (14.6).

The Badgers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 20 takeaways .

The Hawkeyes have averaged 9.6 more points this season (28.0) than the Badgers have allowed (18.4).

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Badgers have forced (8).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Graham Mertz has 945 passing yards (135.0 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 55.9% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Chez Mellusi, has carried the ball 139 times for 692 yards (98.9 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Braelon Allen has piled up 428 yards (61.1 per game) on 58 attempts with five touchdowns.

Danny Davis III's team-leading 241 receiving yards (34.4 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions.

Kendric Pryor has racked up 225 receiving yards (32.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes this year.

Jake Ferguson's 22 catches have netted him 202 yards (28.9 ypg).

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras has 1,333 passing yards (190.4 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 59.5% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Tyler Goodson's team-high 586 rushing yards (83.7 per game) have come on 136 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 178 yards (25.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has collected 191 yards (27.3 per game) on 43 attempts with one touchdown.

Sam LaPorta's 332 receiving yards (47.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with two touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has caught 17 passes for 234 yards (33.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Keagan Johnson's six grabs are good enough for 187 yards (26.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

