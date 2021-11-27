Publish date:
How to Watch Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big Ten foes match up when the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Wisconsin and Minnesota Stats
- The Badgers score 8.3 more points per game (27.0) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.7).
- The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (14).
- The Golden Gophers have put an average of 26.4 points per game on the board this season, 10.6 more than the 15.8 the Badgers have surrendered.
- The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 21 takeaways .
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Graham Mertz has thrown for 1,650 yards (150.0 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 59.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- Braelon Allen has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 1,062 yards (96.5 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.
- This season Chez Mellusi has rushed for 815 yards (74.1 per game) on 173 carries with five touchdowns.
- Danny Davis III's 418 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jake Ferguson has collected 390 receiving yards (35.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes this year.
- Kendric Pryor has hauled in 26 receptions for 373 yards (33.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Tanner Morgan has 1,736 passing yards (157.8 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Ky Thomas, has carried the ball 127 times for 625 yards (56.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Treyson Potts has piled up 112 carries for 552 yards (50.2 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Chris Autman-Bell's team-high 453 receiving yards (41.2 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Mike Brown-Stephens has put together a 379-yard season so far (34.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 21 passes.
- Dylan Wright's 15 grabs have netted him 280 yards (25.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Wisconsin Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Rutgers
W 52-3
Away
11/13/2021
Northwestern
W 35-7
Home
11/20/2021
Nebraska
W 35-28
Home
11/27/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
Minnesota Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Illinois
L 14-6
Home
11/13/2021
Iowa
L 27-22
Away
11/20/2021
Indiana
W 35-14
Away
11/27/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
27
2021
Wisconsin at Minnesota
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)