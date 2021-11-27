Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) celebrates scoring a 71-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Nebraska during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Wiscvsnebraskafb 1120210262djpb

Big Ten foes match up when the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium

Wisconsin and Minnesota Stats

The Badgers score 8.3 more points per game (27.0) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.7).

The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (14).

The Golden Gophers have put an average of 26.4 points per game on the board this season, 10.6 more than the 15.8 the Badgers have surrendered.

The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 21 takeaways .

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Graham Mertz has thrown for 1,650 yards (150.0 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 59.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 1,062 yards (96.5 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Chez Mellusi has rushed for 815 yards (74.1 per game) on 173 carries with five touchdowns.

Danny Davis III's 418 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jake Ferguson has collected 390 receiving yards (35.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes this year.

Kendric Pryor has hauled in 26 receptions for 373 yards (33.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Tanner Morgan has 1,736 passing yards (157.8 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ky Thomas, has carried the ball 127 times for 625 yards (56.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Treyson Potts has piled up 112 carries for 552 yards (50.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

Chris Autman-Bell's team-high 453 receiving yards (41.2 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with five touchdowns.

Mike Brown-Stephens has put together a 379-yard season so far (34.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 21 passes.

Dylan Wright's 15 grabs have netted him 280 yards (25.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Wisconsin Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Rutgers W 52-3 Away 11/13/2021 Northwestern W 35-7 Home 11/20/2021 Nebraska W 35-28 Home 11/27/2021 Minnesota - Away

Minnesota Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Illinois L 14-6 Home 11/13/2021 Iowa L 27-22 Away 11/20/2021 Indiana W 35-14 Away 11/27/2021 Wisconsin - Home

