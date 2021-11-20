Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass under pressure from Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Sean McLaughlin (97) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents match up when the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Betting Information for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -9.5 43.5

Wisconsin and Nebraska Stats

The Badgers put up 26.2 points per game, 5.3 more than the Cornhuskers allow per matchup (20.9).

The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (12).

The Cornhuskers, on average, are scoring 14.0 more points per game this year (28.6) than the Badgers are allowing (14.6).

The Cornhuskers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 19 takeaways .

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Graham Mertz leads Wisconsin with 1,505 passing yards (150.5 ypg) on 125-of-213 passing with eight touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 834 yards (83.4 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Chez Mellusi has racked up 815 yards (81.5 per game) on 173 attempts with five touchdowns.

Danny Davis III's team-leading 418 receiving yards (41.8 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with two touchdowns.

Kendric Pryor has hauled in 24 passes for 328 yards (32.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jake Ferguson has hauled in 31 grabs for 298 yards (29.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Adrian Martinez has been a dual threat to lead Nebraska in both passing and rushing. He has 2,516 passing yards (251.6 ypg), completing 61.3% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 489 yards (48.9 ypg) on 122 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rahmir Johnson, has carried the ball 112 times for 495 yards (49.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 16 passes for 197 yards (19.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Samori Toure's 716 receiving yards (71.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with four touchdowns.

Austin Allen has hauled in 29 passes for 404 yards (40.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Omar Manning's 25 catches have netted him 330 yards (33 ypg) and two touchdowns.

