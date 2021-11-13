Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Grover Bortolotti (43) carries the ball during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) have home advantage in a Big Ten showdown versus the Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

    Betting Information for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

    Wisconsin vs Northwestern Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wisconsin

    -24.5

    41

    Wisconsin and Northwestern Stats

    • This year, the Badgers average just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.2) than the Wildcats surrender (26.0).
    • The Badgers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, six more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (12).
    • The Wildcats have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (18.2) as the Badgers have allowed (15.4).
    • The Wildcats have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Badgers.

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Graham Mertz leads Wisconsin with 1,289 passing yards (143.2 ypg) on 107-of-190 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
    • Chez Mellusi's team-high 815 rushing yards (90.6 per game) have come on 173 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Braelon Allen has rushed for 661 yards (73.4 per game) on 93 carries with six touchdowns.
    • Danny Davis III's 372 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Kendric Pryor has racked up 297 receiving yards (33.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes this year.
    • Jake Ferguson has hauled in 27 grabs for 255 yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Ryan Hilinski leads Northwestern with 764 passing yards (84.9 ypg) on 72-of-134 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Evan Hull, has carried the ball 127 times for 791 yards (87.9 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 205 receiving yards (22.8 per game) on 22 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Andrew Clair has taken 46 carries for 252 yards (28.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 489 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 35 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Malik Washington has grabbed 34 passes for 426 yards (47.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Northwestern at Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

