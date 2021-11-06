Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) square off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at SHI Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: SHI Stadium

SHI Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Wisconsin and Rutgers Stats

This year, the Badgers rack up just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (21.5).

The Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Scarlet Knights have forced (10).

The Scarlet Knights have averaged 6.6 more points this season (23.6) than the Badgers have allowed (17.0).

The Scarlet Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 11 takeaways .

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Graham Mertz has thrown for 1,049 yards (131.1 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 55.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 158 times for a team-high 740 yards (92.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Braelon Allen has rushed for 532 yards (66.5 per game) on 78 carries with five touchdowns.

Danny Davis III's team-leading 300 receiving yards (37.5 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions.

Kendric Pryor has recorded 225 receiving yards (28.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 18 passes this year.

Jake Ferguson's 25 grabs have yielded 215 yards (26.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Noah Vedral has thrown for 1,405 yards (175.6 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 239 yards (29.9 ypg) on 71 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Isaih Pacheco's team-high 429 rushing yards (53.6 per game) have come on 117 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

Bo Melton's team-leading 408 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with three touchdowns.

Shameen Jones has put together a 260-yard season so far (32.5 receiving yards per game), reeling in 26 passes.

Aron Cruickshank's 20 catches have yielded 244 yards (30.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Wisconsin Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Army W 20-14 Home 10/23/2021 Purdue W 30-13 Away 10/30/2021 Iowa W 27-7 Home 11/6/2021 Rutgers - Away 11/13/2021 Northwestern - Home 11/20/2021 Nebraska - Home 11/27/2021 Minnesota - Away

Rutgers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Michigan State L 31-13 Home 10/16/2021 Northwestern L 21-7 Away 10/30/2021 Illinois W 20-14 Away 11/6/2021 Wisconsin - Home 11/13/2021 Indiana - Away 11/20/2021 Penn State - Away 11/27/2021 Maryland - Home

