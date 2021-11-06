Publish date:
How to Watch Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) square off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at SHI Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: SHI Stadium
- Live Stream: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Wisconsin and Rutgers Stats
- This year, the Badgers rack up just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (21.5).
- The Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Scarlet Knights have forced (10).
- The Scarlet Knights have averaged 6.6 more points this season (23.6) than the Badgers have allowed (17.0).
- The Scarlet Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 11 takeaways .
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Graham Mertz has thrown for 1,049 yards (131.1 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 55.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 158 times for a team-high 740 yards (92.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Braelon Allen has rushed for 532 yards (66.5 per game) on 78 carries with five touchdowns.
- Danny Davis III's team-leading 300 receiving yards (37.5 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions.
- Kendric Pryor has recorded 225 receiving yards (28.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 18 passes this year.
- Jake Ferguson's 25 grabs have yielded 215 yards (26.9 ypg) and one touchdown.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Noah Vedral has thrown for 1,405 yards (175.6 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 239 yards (29.9 ypg) on 71 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Isaih Pacheco's team-high 429 rushing yards (53.6 per game) have come on 117 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- Bo Melton's team-leading 408 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Shameen Jones has put together a 260-yard season so far (32.5 receiving yards per game), reeling in 26 passes.
- Aron Cruickshank's 20 catches have yielded 244 yards (30.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Wisconsin Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Army
W 20-14
Home
10/23/2021
Purdue
W 30-13
Away
10/30/2021
Iowa
W 27-7
Home
11/6/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
11/20/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
11/27/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
Rutgers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Michigan State
L 31-13
Home
10/16/2021
Northwestern
L 21-7
Away
10/30/2021
Illinois
W 20-14
Away
11/6/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
11/13/2021
Indiana
-
Away
11/20/2021
Penn State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Maryland
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
