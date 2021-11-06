Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) square off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at SHI Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

    Wisconsin and Rutgers Stats

    • This year, the Badgers rack up just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (21.5).
    • The Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Scarlet Knights have forced (10).
    • The Scarlet Knights have averaged 6.6 more points this season (23.6) than the Badgers have allowed (17.0).
    • The Scarlet Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 11 takeaways .

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Graham Mertz has thrown for 1,049 yards (131.1 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 55.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 158 times for a team-high 740 yards (92.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Braelon Allen has rushed for 532 yards (66.5 per game) on 78 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Danny Davis III's team-leading 300 receiving yards (37.5 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions.
    • Kendric Pryor has recorded 225 receiving yards (28.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 18 passes this year.
    • Jake Ferguson's 25 grabs have yielded 215 yards (26.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Noah Vedral has thrown for 1,405 yards (175.6 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 239 yards (29.9 ypg) on 71 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Isaih Pacheco's team-high 429 rushing yards (53.6 per game) have come on 117 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • Bo Melton's team-leading 408 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Shameen Jones has put together a 260-yard season so far (32.5 receiving yards per game), reeling in 26 passes.
    • Aron Cruickshank's 20 catches have yielded 244 yards (30.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Wisconsin Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Army

    W 20-14

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Purdue

    W 30-13

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Iowa

    W 27-7

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    Rutgers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Michigan State

    L 31-13

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Northwestern

    L 21-7

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Illinois

    W 20-14

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Wisconsin at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
