The 131st meeting of one of the oldest continuous rivalries in college football takes place Saturday when No. 14 Wisconsin meets Minnesota.

Minnesota and No. 14 Wisconsin continue one of the oldest traditions in college football on Saturday when the two schools meet in the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe. The Golden Gophers and Badgers have met in every season since 1890, with the exception of 1906. Their 114 games since mark the longest uninterrupted college football series at the FBS level.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Not only is this a longstanding series but a close one as well. With wins in the last two meetings, Wisconsin has taken a 62-60-8 lead all-time. Last year's win didn't come easy—Minnesota scored with under five minutes to go to force overtime, but the Badgers sealed the 20–17 victory with a game-winning field goal.

The Badgers head into Minneapolis this year with an 8–3 record on the season and riding a seven-game winning streak. They're coming off a 35–28 win over Nebraska last week, which saw freshman running back Braelon Allen run for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.

Minnesota grabbed a win last week as well, improving to 7–4 on the year after beating Indiana 35–14. The Golden Gophers ran for 197 yards as a team, with 105 coming from redshirt freshman Ky Thomas, who also had two touchdowns.

Who will come away with the Axe this year?

Tune in to Fox at 4 p.m. ET Saturdayto find out.

