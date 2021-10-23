    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wisconsin Badgers at Purdue Boilermakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Purdue looks to build off its upset win over Iowa when it hosts Wisconsin on Saturday.
    Author:

    Purdue picked up its biggest win of the year last Saturday when it upset No. 2 Iowa 24-7. The Boilermakers dominated the Hawkeyes on the road.

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Purdue:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Wisconsin at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    David Bell had a career day catching 11 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. Bell was terrific for the Boilermakers, as they did whatever they wanted against a Hawkeye defense that was one of the best in the country.

    The win improved Purdue's Big Ten record to 2-1 and moved the team into a first-place tie with Minnesota and Iowa in the Big Ten West.

    On Saturday, the Boilermakers will need to play well once again, as they take on a Wisconsin team that has struggled but still has one of the best defenses in the country.

    The Badgers head to West Lafayette fresh off two straight wins after starting the year 1-3. Wisconsin had one of the toughest schedules to begin the year, but the team has started to find its identity in the last two games.

    The Badgers shut out Illinois 24-0 two weeks ago before slipping by Army 20-14 last week. It may not have been pretty, but it has gotten them back in the win column.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Wisconsin Badgers at Purdue Boilermakers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Lincoln (Mo.) at Nebraska-Kearney

    just now
    USATSI_16924751
    NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

    How to Watch Kansas Lottery 300

    just now
    USATSI_16973350
    College Football

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Purdue

    just now
    Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson (2) prepares for the snap in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch James Madison vs. Delaware

    just now
    USATSI_16776756
    College Football

    How to Watch Idaho State vs. Montana State

    just now
    MMA Mat
    Bellator MMA

    How to Watch Bellator MMA 269: Fedor vs. Johnson

    just now
    USATSI_16789089
    Golf

    How to Watch Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round

    1 hour ago
    MMA Mat
    MMA

    How to Watch KSW 64

    1 hour ago
    Forge FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy