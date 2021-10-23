Purdue looks to build off its upset win over Iowa when it hosts Wisconsin on Saturday.

Purdue picked up its biggest win of the year last Saturday when it upset No. 2 Iowa 24-7. The Boilermakers dominated the Hawkeyes on the road.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Purdue:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Wisconsin at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

David Bell had a career day catching 11 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. Bell was terrific for the Boilermakers, as they did whatever they wanted against a Hawkeye defense that was one of the best in the country.

The win improved Purdue's Big Ten record to 2-1 and moved the team into a first-place tie with Minnesota and Iowa in the Big Ten West.

On Saturday, the Boilermakers will need to play well once again, as they take on a Wisconsin team that has struggled but still has one of the best defenses in the country.

The Badgers head to West Lafayette fresh off two straight wins after starting the year 1-3. Wisconsin had one of the toughest schedules to begin the year, but the team has started to find its identity in the last two games.

The Badgers shut out Illinois 24-0 two weeks ago before slipping by Army 20-14 last week. It may not have been pretty, but it has gotten them back in the win column.

Regional restrictions may apply.