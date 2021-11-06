Wisconsin goes for its fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Rutgers in this college football showdown.

Wisconsin had one of the toughest schedules to start the year and it showed. The Badgers dropped three of their first four games and struggled on offense during that run.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Since then, though, they have started to find an offensive identity and have reeled off four straight wins. The victories have them one game back of Minnesota in the Big Ten West with four games to play.

On Saturday afternoon, they will look to continue their winning streak against a Rutgers team coming off its first Big Ten win of the year.

The Scarlet Knights finally got that elusive first conference win last Saturday when they beat Illinois on the road 20-14. They shut out the Illini in the second half and used 10 fourth-quarter points to pick up the win.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak, including a bad loss to Northwestern in the game before their win against Illinois.

Rutgers is playing tougher under Greg Schiano but is still looking to get over that hump and start collecting wins in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin is playing much better, but Rutgers is quietly a tough place to play and. The Scarlet Knights are not going to be an easy out.