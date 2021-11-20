Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Wofford Terriers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-5) play an FCS opponent, the Wofford Terriers (1-9). We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Wofford

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Stadium: Kenan Memorial Stadium
    Live Stream on fuboTV

    North Carolina and Wofford Stats

    • The Tar Heels average 37.3 points per game, comparable to the 34.6 per outing the Terriers surrender.
    • The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Terriers have forced (0).
    • The Tar Heels have allowed their opponents to score 33.1 points per game, 12.0 more than the 21.1 the Terriers are scoring per contest.
    • The Terriers have zero giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 13 takeaways .

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Sam Howell has been a dual threat to lead North Carolina in both passing and rushing. He has 2,704 passing yards (270.4 ypg), completing 63.5% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 727 yards (72.7 ypg) on 152 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • Ty Chandler's team-high 926 rushing yards (92.6 per game) have come on 157 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 200 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Josh Downs' team-high 1,109 receiving yards (110.9 yards per game) have come on 82 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Antoine Green has put up a 527-yard season so far (52.7 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes.
    • Emery Simmons' 11 receptions are good enough for 243 yards (27.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Wofford Players to Watch

    • Peyton Derrick has thrown for 721 yards (72.1 ypg) to lead Wofford, completing 51.9% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 192 rushing yards (19.2 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Irvin Mulligan has carried the ball 123 times for a team-high 848 yards (84.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jamari Broussard has rushed for 269 yards (26.9 per game) on 70 carries with one touchdown.
    • Alec Holt's team-leading 427 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • RJ Khayo has collected 178 receiving yards (17.8 yards per game), reeling in 15 passes this year.
    • Devin Mathews' 10 catches have yielded 150 yards (15.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    North Carolina Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Notre Dame

    L 44-34

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Wake Forest

    W 58-55

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 30-23

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Wofford

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    Wofford Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Western Carolina

    L 41-21

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Chattanooga

    L 35-10

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Citadel

    L 45-44

    Away

    11/20/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Wofford at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

