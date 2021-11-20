Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Wofford Terriers at North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    1-9 Wofford travels to face North Carolina to try and pull off the upset of the year for the Terrier team.
    Wofford is 1-9 on their season and ranked No. 9 in the Southland Conference. The Terriers are 0-5 in their last five weeks, losing to teams like Samford, Mercer, Western Carolina, Chattanooga and Citadel. Their closest loss was by one point to Citadel.

    How to Watch Wofford Terriers at North Carolina Tar Heels Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 20th, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    You can live stream Wofford Terriers at North Carolina Tar Heels on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    North Carolina started their season ranked in the Top 25 with high expectations behind quarterback Sam Howell before reality quickly struck. The Tar Heels are currently unranked nationally and 5-5 on the season. They sit No. 5 in the ACC Coastal Division.

    The Terriers running back Irvin Mulligan has more rushing yards at 848 yards than quarterback Peyton Derrick has passing at 721 yards. He also has one more touchdown with eight on the season. Wofford loves to move the ball on the ground which is something North Carolina does as well.

    North Carolina's quarterback Howell has 2,704 yards on the season with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Running back Ty Chandler has 926 yards and 13 touchdowns. Howell's favorite target Josh Downs has 83 receptions for 1,118 yards and eight touchdowns.

    This should be an easy game for the Tar Heels, but experts have said that before. North Carolina tends to play to the level of its opponents and could very easily let this be a close game with a mid-major team.

