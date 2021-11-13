Wyoming vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/12/2021

Nov 06, 2021; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Levi Williams (15) throws a pass Colorado State Rams defensive lineman Scott Patchan (1) during the fourth quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

The Boise State Broncos (5-4, 0-0 MWC) have home advantage in a MWC battle versus the Wyoming Cowboys (5-4, 0-0 MWC) at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, November 12, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State and Wyoming Stats

The Broncos score 30.4 points per game, 9.1 more than the Cowboys give up per contest (21.3).

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cowboys have forced 11.

The Cowboys' average points scored this year (23.0) and the Broncos' points allowed (20.9) are within 2.1 points of each other.

This season the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (20).

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier has 2,487 passing yards (276.3 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, George Holani, has carried the ball 65 times for 283 yards (31.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has rushed for 280 yards (31.1 per game) on 84 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 195 yards (21.7 per game).

Khalil Shakir's 844 receiving yards (93.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 56 receptions and five touchdowns.

Octavius Evans has grabbed 32 passes for 397 yards (44.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Stefan Cobbs' 28 receptions have netted him 381 yards (42.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sean Chambers has 1,100 passing yards (122.2 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 50.6% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 183 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Xazavian Valladay has carried the ball 147 times for a team-high 760 yards (84.4 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught 19 passes for 213 yards (23.7 per game).

This season Titus Swen has collected 490 yards (54.4 per game) on 86 carries with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Neyor's 462 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 26 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Ayden Eberhardt has put up a 298-yard season so far (33.1 receiving yards per game), hauling in 21 passes.

Boise State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Air Force L 24-17 Home 10/30/2021 Colorado State W 28-19 Away 11/6/2021 Fresno State W 40-14 Away 11/12/2021 Wyoming - Home 11/20/2021 New Mexico - Home 11/26/2021 San Diego State - Away

Wyoming Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 New Mexico L 14-3 Home 10/30/2021 San Jose State L 27-21 Away 11/6/2021 Colorado State W 31-17 Home 11/12/2021 Boise State - Away 11/20/2021 Utah State - Away 11/27/2021 Hawaii - Home

Regional restrictions apply.