Wyoming vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys vs. Boise State Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 06, 2021; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Levi Williams (15) throws a pass Colorado State Rams defensive lineman Scott Patchan (1) during the fourth quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

    Nov 06, 2021; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Levi Williams (15) throws a pass Colorado State Rams defensive lineman Scott Patchan (1) during the fourth quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

    The Boise State Broncos (5-4, 0-0 MWC) have home advantage in a MWC battle versus the Wyoming Cowboys (5-4, 0-0 MWC) at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, November 12, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Wyoming

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Albertsons Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Boise State and Wyoming Stats

    • The Broncos score 30.4 points per game, 9.1 more than the Cowboys give up per contest (21.3).
    • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cowboys have forced 11.
    • The Cowboys' average points scored this year (23.0) and the Broncos' points allowed (20.9) are within 2.1 points of each other.
    • This season the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (20).

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Hank Bachmeier has 2,487 passing yards (276.3 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, George Holani, has carried the ball 65 times for 283 yards (31.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has rushed for 280 yards (31.1 per game) on 84 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 195 yards (21.7 per game).
    • Khalil Shakir's 844 receiving yards (93.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 56 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Octavius Evans has grabbed 32 passes for 397 yards (44.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Stefan Cobbs' 28 receptions have netted him 381 yards (42.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Sean Chambers has 1,100 passing yards (122.2 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 50.6% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 183 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Xazavian Valladay has carried the ball 147 times for a team-high 760 yards (84.4 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught 19 passes for 213 yards (23.7 per game).
    • This season Titus Swen has collected 490 yards (54.4 per game) on 86 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Neyor's 462 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 26 receptions and eight touchdowns.
    • Ayden Eberhardt has put up a 298-yard season so far (33.1 receiving yards per game), hauling in 21 passes.

    Boise State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Air Force

    L 24-17

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Colorado State

    W 28-19

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Fresno State

    W 40-14

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    Wyoming Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    New Mexico

    L 14-3

    Home

    10/30/2021

    San Jose State

    L 27-21

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Colorado State

    W 31-17

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Wyoming at Boise State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    United States' midfielder Weston McKennie (8) gets past Costa Rica's defender scar Duarte (6) during the second half in their World Cup qualifier.
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch United States vs. Mexico

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_17122895
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Nuggets

    43 seconds ago
    Grand Canyon
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Florida at Grand Canyon

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_15654067
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Arizona

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_17065235
    College Football

    How to Watch Wyoming vs. Boise State

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_17100161
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Brown at North Carolina

    43 seconds ago
    Nov 06, 2021; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Levi Williams (15) throws a pass Colorado State Rams defensive lineman Scott Patchan (1) during the fourth quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics
    College Football

    Wyoming vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/12/2021

    43 seconds ago
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    Grand Canyon vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    43 seconds ago
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    North Florida vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    43 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy