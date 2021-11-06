Oct 30, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) attempts a pass under pressure from Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) in the fourth quarter at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (3-5, 0-0 MWC) will play a familiar foe as they visit the Wyoming Cowboys (4-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, in a MWC battle. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -3.5 40.5

Colorado State and Wyoming Stats

The Rams average 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 per contest the Cowboys surrender.

The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Cowboys have forced (9).

The Cowboys' average points scored this season (22.0) and the Rams' average points allowed (21.4) are within 0.6 points.

This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Rams' takeaways (9).

Colorado State Players to Watch

Todd Centeio has thrown for 1,886 yards (235.8 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 329 yards (41.1 ypg) on 83 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, David Bailey, has carried the ball 137 times for 514 yards (64.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Trey McBride's 740 receiving yards (92.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 65 receptions with one touchdown.

Dante Wright has totaled 289 receiving yards (36.1 yards per game), reeling in 21 passes this year.

Ty McCullouch's 15 catches have netted him 271 yards (33.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sean Chambers leads Wyoming with 1,100 passing yards (137.5 ypg) on 87-of-172 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 183 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 129 times for 684 yards (85.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 197 receiving yards (24.6 per game) on 16 catches.

This season Titus Swen has piled up 65 carries for 324 yards (40.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Isaiah Neyor's team-leading 417 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with six touchdowns.

Ayden Eberhardt has reeled in 21 passes for 298 yards (37.3 yards per game) this year.

