Publish date:
How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys vs. Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (3-5, 0-0 MWC) will play a familiar foe as they visit the Wyoming Cowboys (4-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, in a MWC battle. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Betting Information for Colorado State vs. Wyoming
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado State
-3.5
40.5
Colorado State and Wyoming Stats
- The Rams average 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 per contest the Cowboys surrender.
- The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Cowboys have forced (9).
- The Cowboys' average points scored this season (22.0) and the Rams' average points allowed (21.4) are within 0.6 points.
- This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Rams' takeaways (9).
Colorado State Players to Watch
- Todd Centeio has thrown for 1,886 yards (235.8 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 329 yards (41.1 ypg) on 83 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The team's top rusher, David Bailey, has carried the ball 137 times for 514 yards (64.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- Trey McBride's 740 receiving yards (92.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 65 receptions with one touchdown.
- Dante Wright has totaled 289 receiving yards (36.1 yards per game), reeling in 21 passes this year.
- Ty McCullouch's 15 catches have netted him 271 yards (33.9 ypg) and one touchdown.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Sean Chambers leads Wyoming with 1,100 passing yards (137.5 ypg) on 87-of-172 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 183 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 129 times for 684 yards (85.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 197 receiving yards (24.6 per game) on 16 catches.
- This season Titus Swen has piled up 65 carries for 324 yards (40.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Isaiah Neyor's team-leading 417 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Ayden Eberhardt has reeled in 21 passes for 298 yards (37.3 yards per game) this year.
