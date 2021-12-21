Wyoming vs. Kent State: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys vs. Kent State Golden Flashes: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will feature the Wyoming Cowboys in a showdown against the Kent State Golden Flashes on December 21, 2021, starting at 3:30 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wyoming vs. Kent State
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Albertsons Stadium
- Stadium: Albertsons Stadium
Betting Information for Wyoming vs. Kent State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wyoming
-3.5
59.5
Wyoming and Kent State Stats
- This year, the Cowboys put up 11.9 fewer points per game (23.2) than the Golden Flashes allow (35.1).
- This year, the Cowboys have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (24).
- The Golden Flashes have put an average of 32.6 points per game on the board this year, 10.1 more than the 22.5 the Cowboys have surrendered.
- The Golden Flashes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways .
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Sean Chambers leads Wyoming with 1,125 passing yards (93.8 ypg) on 90-of-177 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 198 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 190 times for 984 yards (82.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 233 receiving yards (19.4 per game) on 23 catches.
- This season Titus Swen has rushed for 737 yards (61.4 per game) on 124 carries with seven touchdowns.
- Isaiah Neyor's 791 receiving yards (65.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
- Ayden Eberhardt has racked up 298 receiving yards (24.8 yards per game), hauling in 21 passes this year.
Kent State Players to Watch
- Dustin Crum leads Kent State with 2,922 passing yards (224.8 ypg) on 228-of-355 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 633 rushing yards (48.7 ypg) on 147 carries while scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 217 times for 1,080 yards (83.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
- This season Xavier Williams has racked up 812 yards (62.5 per game) on 125 carries with three touchdowns.
- Dante Cephas' 1,124 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 78 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- Keshunn Abram has put up a 676-yard season so far (52.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes.
- Nykeim Johnson's 48 grabs this season have resulted in 525 yards (40.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.
