Wyoming vs. Kent State: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/21/2021

    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys vs. Kent State Golden Flashes: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Detroit, MI, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes running back Xavier Williams (2) gets wrapped up by Northern Illinois Huskies linebacker Nick Rattin (38) during the second quarter of the MAC Championship Game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will feature the Wyoming Cowboys in a showdown against the Kent State Golden Flashes on December 21, 2021, starting at 3:30 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wyoming vs. Kent State

    Betting Information for Wyoming vs. Kent State

    Wyoming vs Kent State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wyoming

    -3.5

    59.5

    Wyoming and Kent State Stats

    • This year, the Cowboys put up 11.9 fewer points per game (23.2) than the Golden Flashes allow (35.1).
    • This year, the Cowboys have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (24).
    • The Golden Flashes have put an average of 32.6 points per game on the board this year, 10.1 more than the 22.5 the Cowboys have surrendered.
    • The Golden Flashes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways .

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Sean Chambers leads Wyoming with 1,125 passing yards (93.8 ypg) on 90-of-177 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 198 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 190 times for 984 yards (82.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 233 receiving yards (19.4 per game) on 23 catches.
    • This season Titus Swen has rushed for 737 yards (61.4 per game) on 124 carries with seven touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Neyor's 791 receiving yards (65.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
    • Ayden Eberhardt has racked up 298 receiving yards (24.8 yards per game), hauling in 21 passes this year.

    Kent State Players to Watch

    • Dustin Crum leads Kent State with 2,922 passing yards (224.8 ypg) on 228-of-355 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 633 rushing yards (48.7 ypg) on 147 carries while scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 217 times for 1,080 yards (83.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Xavier Williams has racked up 812 yards (62.5 per game) on 125 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Dante Cephas' 1,124 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 78 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Keshunn Abram has put up a 676-yard season so far (52.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes.
    • Nykeim Johnson's 48 grabs this season have resulted in 525 yards (40.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

