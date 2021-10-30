Oct 23, 2021; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Xazavian Valladay (6) runs against New Mexico Lobos safety Ronald Wilson (14) during the third quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

The San Jose State Spartans (4-4, 0-0 MWC) have home advantage in a MWC battle versus the Wyoming Cowboys (4-3, 0-0 MWC) at CEFCU Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

San Jose State and Wyoming Stats

The Spartans rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Cowboys give up (21.1).

This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Cowboys' takeaways (9).

The Cowboys have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (22.1) as the Spartans have allowed (22.8).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (5) this season.

San Jose State Players to Watch

Nick Starkel has 992 passing yards (124.0 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Tyler Nevens' team-high 512 rushing yards (64.0 per game) have come on 116 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Nick Nash has racked up 226 yards (28.3 per game) on 42 attempts with one touchdown.

Derrick Deese, Jr.'s team-leading 553 receiving yards (69.1 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Hamilton has hauled in 22 passes for 345 yards (43.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Charles Ross has hauled in 23 receptions for 248 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sean Chambers has 1,100 passing yards (157.1 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 50.6% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 183 rushing yards (26.1 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Xazavian Valladay's team-high 512 rushing yards (73.1 per game) have come on 107 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 173 yards (24.7 per game) on 13 catches.

This season Titus Swen has rushed for 279 yards (39.9 per game) on 56 carries with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Neyor's team-leading 345 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with four touchdowns.

Ayden Eberhardt has caught 20 passes for 286 yards (40.9 yards per game) this year.

San Jose State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Colorado State L 32-14 Away 10/15/2021 San Diego State L 19-13 Home 10/21/2021 UNLV W 27-20 Away 10/30/2021 Wyoming - Home 11/6/2021 Nevada - Away 11/13/2021 Utah State - Home 11/25/2021 Fresno State - Home

Wyoming Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Air Force L 24-14 Away 10/16/2021 Fresno State L 17-0 Home 10/23/2021 New Mexico L 14-3 Home 10/30/2021 San Jose State - Away 11/6/2021 Colorado State - Home 11/12/2021 Boise State - Away 11/20/2021 Utah State - Away

