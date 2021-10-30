Publish date:
How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys vs. San Jose State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (4-4, 0-0 MWC) have home advantage in a MWC battle versus the Wyoming Cowboys (4-3, 0-0 MWC) at CEFCU Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch San Jose State vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: CEFCU Stadium
San Jose State and Wyoming Stats
- The Spartans rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Cowboys give up (21.1).
- This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Cowboys' takeaways (9).
- The Cowboys have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (22.1) as the Spartans have allowed (22.8).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (5) this season.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Nick Starkel has 992 passing yards (124.0 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Tyler Nevens' team-high 512 rushing yards (64.0 per game) have come on 116 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Nick Nash has racked up 226 yards (28.3 per game) on 42 attempts with one touchdown.
- Derrick Deese, Jr.'s team-leading 553 receiving yards (69.1 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Isaiah Hamilton has hauled in 22 passes for 345 yards (43.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Charles Ross has hauled in 23 receptions for 248 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Sean Chambers has 1,100 passing yards (157.1 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 50.6% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 183 rushing yards (26.1 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- Xazavian Valladay's team-high 512 rushing yards (73.1 per game) have come on 107 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 173 yards (24.7 per game) on 13 catches.
- This season Titus Swen has rushed for 279 yards (39.9 per game) on 56 carries with two touchdowns.
- Isaiah Neyor's team-leading 345 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Ayden Eberhardt has caught 20 passes for 286 yards (40.9 yards per game) this year.
San Jose State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Colorado State
L 32-14
Away
10/15/2021
San Diego State
L 19-13
Home
10/21/2021
UNLV
W 27-20
Away
10/30/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
11/6/2021
Nevada
-
Away
11/13/2021
Utah State
-
Home
11/25/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
Wyoming Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Air Force
L 24-14
Away
10/16/2021
Fresno State
L 17-0
Home
10/23/2021
New Mexico
L 14-3
Home
10/30/2021
San Jose State
-
Away
11/6/2021
Colorado State
-
Home
11/12/2021
Boise State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Utah State
-
Away
