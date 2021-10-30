Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys vs. San Jose State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Xazavian Valladay (6) runs against New Mexico Lobos safety Ronald Wilson (14) during the third quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

    The San Jose State Spartans (4-4, 0-0 MWC) have home advantage in a MWC battle versus the Wyoming Cowboys (4-3, 0-0 MWC) at CEFCU Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch San Jose State vs. Wyoming

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: CEFCU Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Jose State and Wyoming Stats

    • The Spartans rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Cowboys give up (21.1).
    • This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Cowboys' takeaways (9).
    • The Cowboys have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (22.1) as the Spartans have allowed (22.8).
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (5) this season.

    San Jose State Players to Watch

    • Nick Starkel has 992 passing yards (124.0 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Nevens' team-high 512 rushing yards (64.0 per game) have come on 116 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Nick Nash has racked up 226 yards (28.3 per game) on 42 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Derrick Deese, Jr.'s team-leading 553 receiving yards (69.1 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Hamilton has hauled in 22 passes for 345 yards (43.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Charles Ross has hauled in 23 receptions for 248 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Sean Chambers has 1,100 passing yards (157.1 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 50.6% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 183 rushing yards (26.1 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Xazavian Valladay's team-high 512 rushing yards (73.1 per game) have come on 107 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 173 yards (24.7 per game) on 13 catches.
    • This season Titus Swen has rushed for 279 yards (39.9 per game) on 56 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Neyor's team-leading 345 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Ayden Eberhardt has caught 20 passes for 286 yards (40.9 yards per game) this year.

    San Jose State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Colorado State

    L 32-14

    Away

    10/15/2021

    San Diego State

    L 19-13

    Home

    10/21/2021

    UNLV

    W 27-20

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    Wyoming Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Air Force

    L 24-14

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Fresno State

    L 17-0

    Home

    10/23/2021

    New Mexico

    L 14-3

    Home

    10/30/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Wyoming at San Jose State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17046764
    Sports Illustrated
