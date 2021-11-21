Wyoming vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys vs. Utah State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Titus Swen (8) powers towards the end zone during the first half of play against the at Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah State Aggies (8-2, 0-0 MWC) and the Wyoming Cowboys (5-5, 0-0 MWC) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in a battle of MWC opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Utah State vs. Wyoming

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Utah State and Wyoming Stats

    • This year, the Aggies put up 11.9 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys surrender (21.5).
    • The Aggies have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (11) this season.
    • The Cowboys are averaging 4.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Aggies are allowing (26.2).
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (15).

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Logan Bonner leads Utah State with 2,749 passing yards (274.9 ypg) on 193-of-315 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.
    • Calvin Tyler Jr.'s team-high 577 rushing yards (57.7 per game) have come on 125 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elelyon Noa has rushed for 472 yards (47.2 per game) on 112 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Deven Thompkins' team-leading 1,441 receiving yards (144.1 yards per game) have come on 77 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Derek Wright has put up a 519-yard season so far (51.9 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes.
    • Brandon Bowling has hauled in 35 catches for 495 yards (49.5 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Sean Chambers has thrown for 1,100 yards (110.0 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 50.6% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 183 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 156 times for 797 yards (79.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 214 receiving yards (21.4 per game) on 20 catches.
    • This season Titus Swen has rushed for 549 yards (54.9 per game) on 99 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Neyor's team-high 588 receiving yards (58.8 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Ayden Eberhardt has put up a 298-yard season so far (29.8 receiving yards per game), hauling in 21 passes.

    Utah State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Hawaii

    W 51-31

    Home

    11/6/2021

    New Mexico State

    W 35-13

    Away

    11/13/2021

    San Jose State

    W 48-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    Wyoming Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    San Jose State

    L 27-21

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Colorado State

    W 31-17

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Boise State

    L 23-13

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Wyoming at Utah State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 12, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Titus Swen (8) powers towards the end zone during the first half of play against the at Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
