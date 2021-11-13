Two Mountain West teams coming off of big wins in rivalry games, Wyoming and Boise State meet on Saturday. Who will come away with the victory?

Last week, Wyoming and Boise State both found themselves in rivalry matchups against Mountain West opponents, with both teams coming away with convincing wins.

The Cowboys took down Colorado State 31-17 in their Border War game, while Boise State blew by then-No. 25 Fresno State 40-14 on the road.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Boise State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Wyoming Cowboys vs. Boise State Broncos on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Which side will be able to turn their win into momentum when the two teams meet this week?

Against Colorado State, Wyoming totaled 477 yards of total offense—almost all on the ground. Junior running back Titus Swen ran for 166 yards on 20 carries, with senior Xazavian Valladay added adding 76 yards and a score on 18 carries. Sophomore quarterback Levi Williams also had 116 rushing yards and a score on 12 rushes.

Meanwhile, the Broncos picked up their win behind a dominant defensive effort. The 14 points scored by the Bulldogs are the fewest they've put up in a game this season.

Boise State held an offense that ranks second in the Mountain West to just 5.5 yards per play and 4-of-13 on third down. On the ground, they held Fresno State to just 2.9 yards per carry.

This game kicks off on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.