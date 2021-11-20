Utah State takes on Wyoming on Saturday in the 71st playing of the Bridger's Battle rivalry with a shot at the Mountain West conference title on the line.

There will be a lot on the line Saturday night in Logan when Utah State hosts Wyoming in college football.

With a win, the Aggies would clinch first place in the Mountain West's West Division and also punch their ticket to the conference championship game in Colorado Springs. To do so, they'll have to beat a rival in the Cowboys.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Utah State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream Wyoming Cowboys vs. Utah State Aggies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Utah State–Wyoming football rivalry—dubbed Bridger's Battle in 2013—has been played 70 times since 1903. Utah State holds a 40-26-4 all-time series lead with a current two-game winning streak and wins in six of the last eight contests. In their last matchup in 2019, the Aggies came away with a narrow 26–21 victory.

This time around, the Aggies come in with five straight wins. They're 8–2 on the season and 5–1 in conference play. Their offense boasts one of the top wide receivers in the conference in senior Deven Thompkins, who leads the Mountain West in receiving yards (1,441) and is second in receptions (77) and touchdowns (eight).

Will Thompkins and the Utah State offense continue to roll over Wyoming? Or will the Cowboys pull off the upset and rivalry win?

Tune in to CBS Sports Network starting at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.