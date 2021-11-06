Yale vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs quarterback Nolan Grooms (12) throws the ball against the Connecticut Huskies during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Brown Bears (2-5, 0-0 Ivy League) and Yale Bulldogs (4-3, 0-0 Ivy League), Ivy League rivals, will clash at Brown Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Brown vs. Yale

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Brown Stadium

Brown and Yale Stats

The Bears rack up 9.9 more points per game (29.9) than the Bulldogs give up (20.0).

This year, the Bears have turned the ball over zero times, while the Bulldogs have forced zero.

The average points scored by the Bulldogs this year, 26.4, is 14.5 fewer than the 40.9 the Bears have given up per game.

This season the Bulldogs have turned the ball over four times, four more than the Bears' takeaways (0).

Brown Players to Watch

EJ Perry has thrown for 2,291 yards (327.3 ypg) to lead Brown, completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 228 rushing yards (32.6 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Allen Smith has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 329 yards (47.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 26 catches for 184 yards (26.3 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan DeLucia has rushed for 239 yards (34.1 per game) on 54 carries with one touchdown.

Wes Rockett's 527 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 44 receptions and five touchdowns.

Hayes Sutton has recorded 441 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 46 passes this year.

Graham Walker's 30 grabs are good enough for 429 yards (61.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Yale Players to Watch

Griffin O'Connor has thrown for 927 yards (132.4 ypg) to lead Yale, completing 57.3% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Nolan Grooms' team-high 281 rushing yards (40.1 per game) have come on 64 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Zane Dudek has rushed for 242 yards (34.6 per game) on 62 carries with two touchdowns.

Mason Tipton's 478 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with three touchdowns.

Melvin Rouse II has put up a 360-yard season so far (51.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 33 passes.

Chase Nenad's five receptions have netted him 162 yards (23.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Brown Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Princeton L 56-42 Home 10/23/2021 Cornell W 49-45 Away 10/30/2021 Pennsylvania L 45-17 Away 11/6/2021 Yale - Home 11/13/2021 Columbia - Away 11/20/2021 Dartmouth - Home

Yale Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 UConn L 21-15 Away 10/23/2021 Pennsylvania W 42-28 Home 10/30/2021 Columbia W 37-30 Home 11/6/2021 Brown - Away 11/13/2021 Princeton - Away 11/20/2021 Harvard - Home

