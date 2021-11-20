Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs quarterback Nolan Grooms (12) throws the ball against the Connecticut Huskies during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Ivy League foes match up when the Harvard Crimson (7-2, 0-0 Ivy League) and the Yale Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 Ivy League) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Yale Bowl. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Yale Bowl

Betting Information for Harvard vs. Yale

Favorite Spread Total Harvard -6.5 48.5

Harvard and Yale Stats

This year, the Crimson average 8.5 more points per game (32.2) than the Bulldogs surrender (23.7).

The Crimson have zero giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have zero takeaways .

The Bulldogs, on average, score 16.7 more points (29.8) than the Crimson allow (13.1).

This season the Bulldogs have turned the ball over four times, four more than the Crimson's takeaways (0).

Harvard Players to Watch

Charlie Dean leads Harvard with 604 passing yards (67.1 ypg) on 52-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Aaron Shampklin, has carried the ball 137 times for 775 yards (86.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Aidan Borguet has piled up 559 yards (62.1 per game) on 106 attempts with seven touchdowns.

Kym Wimberly's 393 receiving yards (43.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with three touchdowns.

B.J. Watson has collected 280 receiving yards (31.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 30 passes this year.

Haven Montefalco's 12 grabs have yielded 147 yards (16.3 ypg).

Yale Players to Watch

Nolan Grooms leads Yale with 1,307 passing yards (145.2 ypg) on 90-of-163 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 379 rushing yards (42.1 ypg) on 90 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

This season Spencer Alston has rushed for 367 yards (40.8 per game) on 77 carries with seven touchdowns.

Melvin Rouse II's 531 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with two touchdowns.

Mason Tipton has racked up 509 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.

Darrion Carrington's 14 grabs this season have resulted in 227 yards (25.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

