Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Yale Bulldogs vs. Harvard Crimson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs quarterback Nolan Grooms (12) throws the ball against the Connecticut Huskies during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs quarterback Nolan Grooms (12) throws the ball against the Connecticut Huskies during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    Ivy League foes match up when the Harvard Crimson (7-2, 0-0 Ivy League) and the Yale Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 Ivy League) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Yale Bowl. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard

    Betting Information for Harvard vs. Yale

    Harvard vs Yale Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Harvard

    -6.5

    48.5

    Harvard and Yale Stats

    • This year, the Crimson average 8.5 more points per game (32.2) than the Bulldogs surrender (23.7).
    • The Crimson have zero giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have zero takeaways .
    • The Bulldogs, on average, score 16.7 more points (29.8) than the Crimson allow (13.1).
    • This season the Bulldogs have turned the ball over four times, four more than the Crimson's takeaways (0).

    Harvard Players to Watch

    • Charlie Dean leads Harvard with 604 passing yards (67.1 ypg) on 52-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Aaron Shampklin, has carried the ball 137 times for 775 yards (86.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Aidan Borguet has piled up 559 yards (62.1 per game) on 106 attempts with seven touchdowns.
    • Kym Wimberly's 393 receiving yards (43.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • B.J. Watson has collected 280 receiving yards (31.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 30 passes this year.
    • Haven Montefalco's 12 grabs have yielded 147 yards (16.3 ypg).

    Yale Players to Watch

    • Nolan Grooms leads Yale with 1,307 passing yards (145.2 ypg) on 90-of-163 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 379 rushing yards (42.1 ypg) on 90 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • This season Spencer Alston has rushed for 367 yards (40.8 per game) on 77 carries with seven touchdowns.
    • Melvin Rouse II's 531 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Mason Tipton has racked up 509 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.
    • Darrion Carrington's 14 grabs this season have resulted in 227 yards (25.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Harvard at Yale

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nwsl chicago red stars
    NWSL

    How to Watch NWSL Championship Final: Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars

    4 minutes ago
    uconn men basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Binghamton at Connecticut in Men's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    Georgia fans make nose while Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) gets set to make a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. News Joshua L Jones
    College Football

    How to Watch Lafayette at Lehigh

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_13326934
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic University at Western Kentucky

    4 minutes ago
    harvard yale football
    College Football

    How to Watch Harvard at Yale

    4 minutes ago
    dartmouth football
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Brown

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17157266
    College Football

    How to Watch Massachusetts at Army

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17156802
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

    4 minutes ago
    michigan state football
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy