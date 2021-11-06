Yale heads to Brown looking for its third straight win.

Yale has won its last two games to get itself to 3-1 in the Ivy League and a game back of first-place Princeton.

How to Watch Yale at Brown Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Yale at Brown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs have alternated two game-winning and losing streaks over their last six games and will look to snap that trend on Saturday.

Yale used a 23-point second half to erase a halftime deficit to beat Columbia last Saturday. The win followed up a big victory over Penn the week before.

Saturday the Bulldogs take on a Brown team that is just 2-5 on the year. It has been a tough year for the Bears, as they have only been able to pick up the two wins against Cornell and Colgate.

The defense has struggled to stop anyone this year, as it has given up 36 or more points in all but one game this year. The defense will need to find a way to slow down a good Yale team if it wants to have a chance at the upset Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.