It's coming up Cowboys in the East Lake Finals, as both the men’s and women’s teams have a chance to win the crown.

The team is being led by arguably the best amateur golfer in the world, Rina Tatematsu, who already won the women’s individual tournament (by four strokes) and is looking to end the week with a team championship as well.

How to Watch East Lake Cup, Match Play Championship Today:

Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Tatematsu will lead the Cowboys against Duke, which pulled off an upset of previous champion Ole Miss. Duke will be looking for its second East Lake Cup after winning in 2016 and participating in the initial 2015 tournament.

Only the University of Southern California has multiple wins in this tournament with three. Oklahoma State will be looking for its first win here at the East Lake Cup and try to build upon that for its first NCAA Championship. This tournament is a solid precursor for the NCAA Tournament.

The men advanced on the back of a 3-1-1 win over Arizona State, which was one of the favorites coming into the tournament. Their opponent today, Oklahoma, defeated Pepperdine in what is becoming a strong rivalry in college golf these days. The men’s team at Oklahoma State has been to three straight East Lake Cups, coming up short every year.

No team has won the men’s and women’s team tournaments here at the East Lake Cup. History is in the air for the Cowboys.

