    October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch East Lake Cup, Match Play Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pepperdine men's golf led the first day of the East Lake Cup in Atlanta. Top college teams take the course again Tuesday for match play.
    After 18 holes of individual play Monday, match play begins Tuesday at the East Lake Cup as the final four teams from last season's NCAA men's and women's golf tournaments face off.

    This men's competition pits top-ranked Oklahoma against defending East Lake Cup and NCAA champion Pepperdine in one semifinal and No. 3 Arizona State against No. 2 Oklahoma State in the other.

    How to Watch East Lake Cup, Match Play Semifinals:

    Game Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch East Lake Cup, Match Play Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In men’s individual play Monday, Oklahoma's Chris Gotterup and Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays tied for the top prize.

    In women's match play, No. 2 Oklahoma State will face No. 17 Arizona, while defending East Lake Cup and NCAA champion Ole Miss will face No. 12 Duke.

    In women's individual play, Oklahoma State’s Rina Tatematsu won by four strokes. She punctuated her victory with an eagle on the 18th hole.

    With teams in the men's and women's competitions, Oklahoma State has the chance claim a rare double championship at the East Lake Cup in Atlanta.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    East Lake Cup, Match Play Semifinals

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Golf Course
    College Golf

    How to Watch East Lake Cup, Match Play Semifinals

