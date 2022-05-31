NCAA Championship: Quarterfinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

After four rounds of the D-1 NCAA Championship men's golf tournament, the match-play quarterfinals are set for Tuesday.

With 15 teams competing for the final eight spots on Monday, the stage is set for the match-play quarterfinals to kick off on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona. There's a three-way tie at the top of the standings as Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and North Carolina are all sitting at 14 over par at the day.

How to Watch NCAA Championship: Team Match Play Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Vanderbilt shot nine-over on Monday while North Carolina shot five-over as both climbed the standings to meet Oklahoma, which started the day with sole possession of the No. 1 spot. Oklahoma shot 15-over on day four, which allowed the other two co-leaders to reach the top of the table heading into the quarterfinals.

On Monday, Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent won the 2022 NCAA men's golf individual title by winning a four-way tie for first at the end of 18 holes on day four. Sargent finished the playoff with a birdie on the 18th hole, becoming the second-ever Vandy golfer to win the individual title.

