NCAA Championship: Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

The top four teams compete to reach the NCAA Men's D-I Golf Championship final on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After winning the men's D-I individual golf title on Monday, Gordon Sargent will look to lead Vanderbilt to a match play title on Tuesday. Vanderbilt began the day in a three-way tie with Oklahoma and North Carolina at 14-over, heading into the tournament quarterfinals. Oklahoma shot a 15-over on day four, allowing Vandy and UNC to tie the Sooners at the top of the standings.

How to Watch NCAA Championship: Team Match Play Semifinals today:

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The other teams that rounded out the top eight heading into the action on Tuesday were No. 4 Texas finished at 17-over, then No. 5 Oklahoma State finished at 21-over. No. 6 Pepperdine with 26-over, while Arizona State and Texas Tech rounded out the match play quarterfinal round at 28-over and 33-over.

Pepperdine, led by head coach Michael Beard, won the 2021 NCAA Championship, with Oklahoma finishing in second place in last year's edition of the tournament.

Don't miss the action on Tuesday as the top four teams in D-I men's golf face off for the final two spots in the final.

