How to Watch NCAA Golf Championships: Individual National Championship

Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent holds the clubhouse lead heading into the Individual National Championship day on Monday in D1 men's golf.

The individual title race is heating up in Scottsdale, Arizona at the NCAA D1 Men's Championship, with Gordon Sargent from Vanderbilt taking a one-stroke lead into Monday. Sargent shot a two-under 68 on Sunday maintaining his spot as the clubhouse leader at four-under through 54 holes.

How to Watch NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch the NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sargent hit back-to-back birdies on two separate occasions doing it on No. 6 and No. 7, and again on No. 13 and No. 14, but then followed that up with back-to-back bogeys on No. 17 and No. 18.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma's Chris Gotterup also finished his round with a two-under 68, improving his overall score to three-under, which is one stroke behind Sargent at the top of the individual leaderboard.

By the time the round finished for Gotterup, he was just one of four players to be under par through 54 holes.

Don't miss the action on Monday at 5 p.m. ET on The Golf Channel to catch the Men's D1 Individual National Championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.