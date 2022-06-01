Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Championship: Team Match Play Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final match of the NCAA men's division one golf championship kicks off on Wednesday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The day began with eight teams left in the match-play quarterfinals where Oklahoma, who led the way through the first three days of action, was upset by Arizona State 2-2-1 in the first round. No. 3 North Carolina was also upset, losing 3-2 to the defending champions, Pepperdine, in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch NCAA Championship: Team Match Play Championship today:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch the NCAA Championship: Team Match Play Championship online with fuboTV: Get access now!

The early action on Tuesday meant that Arizona State and Pepperdine were the first two teams in the semifinals later in the day. Vanderbilt and Texas joined them after both winning 3-2 against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State respectively in the quarterfinals.

Arizona State defeated Pepperdine in the semifinals 4-1 with Mason Andersen, Preston Summerhays, David Puig and Cameron Sisk all winning their respective matchups on the day.

The Sun Devils' semifinal win on Tuesday means that a new champion will be crowned at the NCAA men's D1 golf championship on Wednesday. Tune in to see who takes the title in Scottsdale, Arizona!

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

NCAA Championship: Team Match Play Championship

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1002724119h
College Golf

How to Watch NCAA Golf Team Match Play Championship

By Rafael Urbinajust now
May 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 31, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) throws the ball in a run down during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 31, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) throws the ball in a run down during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs towards third base after hitting a triple against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Astros vs. Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Jon Rahm led the Memorial by six shots after three rounds, so his forced withdrawal likely cost him the $1.675 million winner's prize. The Memorial Tournament Pga Golf
Golf

Jon Rahm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) reacts in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) reacts in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
New York Rangers shake hands of Carolina Hurricanes
SI Guide

Rangers, Lightning Continue Stanley Cup Chase

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy