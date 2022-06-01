How to Watch NCAA Golf Team Match Play Championship

The final match of the NCAA men's division one golf championship kicks off on Wednesday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The day began with eight teams left in the match-play quarterfinals where Oklahoma, who led the way through the first three days of action, was upset by Arizona State 2-2-1 in the first round. No. 3 North Carolina was also upset, losing 3-2 to the defending champions, Pepperdine, in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch NCAA Championship: Team Match Play Championship today:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch the NCAA Championship: Team Match Play Championship online with fuboTV: Get access now!

The early action on Tuesday meant that Arizona State and Pepperdine were the first two teams in the semifinals later in the day. Vanderbilt and Texas joined them after both winning 3-2 against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State respectively in the quarterfinals.

Arizona State defeated Pepperdine in the semifinals 4-1 with Mason Andersen, Preston Summerhays, David Puig and Cameron Sisk all winning their respective matchups on the day.

The Sun Devils' semifinal win on Tuesday means that a new champion will be crowned at the NCAA men's D1 golf championship on Wednesday. Tune in to see who takes the title in Scottsdale, Arizona!

Regional restrictions may apply.