How to Watch SEC Championship in Men's College Golf: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Vanderbilt and Texas A&M battle it out on Sunday morning in match play for the SEC tournament championship in college golf.

Vanderbilt followed up its first-place finish in stroke play with two matchplay wins. The Commodores took care of Mississippi State 3-2-0 in the quarterfinals and then beat No. 4 LSU 3-2-0 in the semifinals.

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV:SEC Network (G)

The Commodores shot a conference-best 16-under par in stroke play, three better than second-place Texas A&M and four shots up on Florida.

Sunday, they will try and prove that they are the best in the conference for the second straight year.

Florida, though, will be looking to keep Vanderbilt from winning its second straight title and take down the top seed.

The Gators came into match play as the No. 3 seed and then took care of Georgia 3-1-1 in the quarterfinals.

They followed that up by taking care of No. 2 Texas A&M in a close match in the semifinals. They beat the Aggies 3-1-1, but one match went to 19 holes.

The Gators had a tougher route to the finals, but are riding high after their tight win against Texas A&M and will be ready to take on the Commodores for the championship on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

