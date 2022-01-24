Skip to main content

How to Watch Southwestern Invitational, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 12-team Southwestern Invitational begins Monday in college golf.

The 2022 Southwestern Invitational men's college golf tournament will begin on Monday, with 12 schools competing in the event, which takes place at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif., and is hosted by Pepperdine.

How to Watch Southwestern Invitational, First Round Today:

Match Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream Southwestern Invitational, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In addition to the hosts, the other schools in the field are Arizona State, Georgia, San Diego State, San Jose State, SMU, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Wake Forest and Washington.

Of those 12 teams, six are ranked by Golfweek in the top 20: No. 2 Pepperdine, No. 3 Arizona State, No. 7 Texas, No. 10 Wake Forest, No, 16 Georgia and No. 20 Washington. San Diego State won last year's Southwestern Invitational.

On an individual level, this event features a handful of the top collegiate golfers.

Eight golfers who are ranked in Golfweek's top 50 are competing: No. 2 Joe Highsmith (Pepperdine), No. 5 R.J. Manke (Washington), No. 10 Cameron Sisk (Arizona State), No. 20 Joey Vrzich (Pepperdine), No. 28 Preston Summerhays (Arizona State), No 34 Derek Hitchner (Pepperdine), No. 48 Pierceton Coody (Texas) and No. 49 Travis Vick (Texas).

The event will continue on Tuesday, with the final round being played Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

