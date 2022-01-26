How to Watch the Southwestern Invitational, Final Around

Arizona State comes into the final round of the Southwestern Invitational atop the leaderboard.

Today is the final round of the NCAA Southwestern Invitational. Arizona State is atop the leaderboard going into today 18-under. Yesterday, ASU shot a 13-under to move up into the No. 1 position.



Pepperdine is a close No. 2 at 12-under, but it could be a tightly-contested final round between these two universities. Pepperdine won the championship last year and is looking to do it again.

ASU was better than Pepperdine yesterday by just two strokes and will need to have an amazing round if the Waves want to beat the Sun Devils.

The University of Georgia dropped two spots yesterday after shooting a 288 and is now sitting in the No. 3 position.

The Sun Devils are led by one of the best golfers in the NCAA in Cameron Sisk. They are in a position to close out the final round today and win. Last year, however, they were in a position to do that but faltered and ended up losing to San Diego State.

