Following one day of play at the Southwestern Invitational, Georgia has the lead as a team, with Bulldogs golfer Trent Phillips leading the field.

How to Watch Southwestern Invitational, Second Round Today:

Match Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream Southwestern Invitational, Second Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 12-team men's college golf tournament features six ranked teams. Of those six, Georgia—the No. 16 team in the country—has the fifth-highest ranking in the tournament.

Arizona State, Pepperdine, UCLA and Texas make up the rest of the top five in the tournament. The top three teams are under par, with Georgia at nine under, Arizona State at five under and Pepperdine at one over.

As for individual players, Phillips leads the tournament and is currently six under par. UCLA's Devon Bling is in second place at five under, while SMU's Nathan Petronzio and Texas's Cole Hammer are at four under.

Among Golfweek's top 50 college golfers, the best result so far in the tournament comes from No. 49 Travis Vick, who is tied for seventh place at two under.

Three golfers ranked in the top 10 nationally are competing: No. 2 Joe Highsmith from Pepperdine, No. 5 R.J. Manke from Washington and No. 10 Cameron Sisk from Arizona State. Highsmith and Sisk are tied for 14th at one under, while Ranke is tied for 38th at three over par.

iRegional restrictions may apply.