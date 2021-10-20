How to Watch Stephens Cup, Final Round

The best college players in the country have been playing for two days to set up today’s finale.

It's the final day of the inaugural Jackson T. Stephens Cup featuring some of the best individual golfers in the college ranks and top collegiate teams. The first two days featured three rounds on the course, 54 holes of team play leading to the rankings for today's match-play style close to the event. This has been a really fun event, similar to a localized version of a college Ryder Cup.

To get a feel for the competition, the 2021 NCAA Championship tournament featured some of the best college athletes in golf.

Through 54 holes, the Notre Dame men have been the best group on the golf course in Arkansas this week. As a team, they are eight under par and hold a four-stroke lead over Arkansas heading into match-play today.

Individually for the men, it has also been all Notre Dame with three of the four golfers currently shooting under par for the event.

Palmer Jackson (six under) is tied for the lead with Taichi Kho (five under) alone in third place and Davis Chatfield (two under) in fourth place. Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira (six under) is the disrupter in the group from Arkansas also tied for the lead.

On the women’s side, LSU is crushing as a team and individually with three top-three golfers through today. Ingrid Lindblad and Carla Tejedo are tied at one over par while Latanna Stone is not far behind at three over.

Today’s match-play has some really fun pairings with the men pitting Arkansas and Notre Dame, but none of the top four golfers will take the field against each other. For the women, LSU and South Carolina pair up with seven of the best golfers this week between the schools.