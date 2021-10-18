How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

Welcome to the inaugural Stephens Cup, featuring the best college golf teams in the country.

The inaugural Stephens Cup collegiate golf tournament tees off Monday at the Alotian Club in Arkansas. The competition was founded in memory of late Augusta National chairman Jackson T. Stephens.

How to Watch Stephens Cup:

Game Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Similar the Ryder Cup, this tournament does not feature 18 holes a day. Instead, six men's and six women's college golf teams will compete in 54 holes of stroke play Monday and Tuesday and then, on the last day of the tournament Wednesday, in 18 holes of match play.

The men's and women's teams from Arkansas will both compete in the tournament.

The men's team features Mateo Fernández de Oliveria, the No. 13-ranked men’s college golfer per Golfstat. The women’s team is led by Brooke Matthews, ranked No. 1 by Golfstat, and Cory Lopez, ranked No. 6.

On the men’s side, the six participating teams are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida State, San Diego State and Notre Dame.

In the women's competition, the six participating teams are Baylor, Louisiana State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia. Arkansas is ranked No. 3 in the latest NCAA Division I poll. Also ranked in the top 10 are Virginia at No. 4, South Carolina at No. 8 and Baylor at No. 10.