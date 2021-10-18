    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Welcome to the inaugural Stephens Cup, featuring the best college golf teams in the country.
    Author:

    The inaugural Stephens Cup collegiate golf tournament tees off Monday at the Alotian Club in Arkansas. The competition was founded in memory of late Augusta National chairman Jackson T. Stephens.

    How to Watch Stephens Cup:

    Game Date: Oct. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Stephens Cup, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Similar the Ryder Cup, this tournament does not feature 18 holes a day. Instead, six men's and six women's college golf teams will compete in 54 holes of stroke play Monday and Tuesday and then, on the last day of the tournament Wednesday, in 18 holes of match play.

    The men's and women's teams from Arkansas will both compete in the tournament.

    The men's team features Mateo Fernández de Oliveria, the No. 13-ranked men’s college golfer per Golfstat. The women’s team is led by Brooke Matthews, ranked No. 1 by Golfstat, and Cory Lopez, ranked No. 6.

    On the men’s side, the six participating teams are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida State, San Diego State and Notre Dame.

    In the women's competition, the six participating teams are Baylor, Louisiana State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia. Arkansas is ranked No. 3 in the latest NCAA Division I poll. Also ranked in the top 10 are Virginia at No. 4, South Carolina at No. 8 and Baylor at No. 10.

    How To Watch

    October
    18
    2021

    Stephens Cup, First Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    24 minutes ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

    29 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Gaziantepspor

    1 minute ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Toluca

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16911211
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Steelers

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16971184
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16970880
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Final Round

    23 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy