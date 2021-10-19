    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Notre Dame had a strong first day on the course while the other teams are still looking to find their footing at the Stephens Cup.
    Author:

    The first round of the inaugural Stephens Cup teed off Monday at the Alotian Golf Club in Arkansas. The competition continues Tuesday as six of the top men's and six of the top women's college golf teams.

    After playing 36 holes Monday, the teams will play 18 more holes Tuesday to set the rankings for the final day Wednesday, which will feature pairings in a match play-style event.

    How to Watch Stephens Cup:

    Game Date: Oct. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Stephens Cup, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Near the top of the women's leaderboard, LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad is experienced and ready to make an impact.

    On the men’s side, Notre Dame finished at seven under par as a team for the lead, 12 strokes ahead of Arizona (+4) and 14 strokes ahead of Alabama (+6). That score was carried largely by the top two players of the day, Taichi Kho (-6) and Palmer Jackson (-4).

    Mateo Fernández De Oliveira (-4) carried the day for Arkansas to give the Razorbacks a fighting chance today.

    LSU (+12) holds the lead in the women's competition with Arkansas (+18), Ole Miss (+19) and South Carolina (+19) not far behind. Virginia (+23) and Baylor (+26) round out the field.

    LSU currently has three of the top seven individual golfers coming into today, with Lindblad, Carla Tejedo (-2) and Latanna Stone (+4).

    How To Watch

    October
    19
    2021

    Stephens Cup, Second Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16141277
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, Second Round

    1 minute ago
    Liverpool
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool

    11 minutes ago
    Sacramento Kings Davion Mitchell
    NBA

    How to Watch the Sacramento Kings Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_13126856
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Ajax vs. Borussia Dortmund

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_13114721
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Porto vs. AC Milan

    16 minutes ago
    Inter Milan
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Sheriff Tiraspol

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_13106702
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch FC Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid

    31 minutes ago
    Virginia Soccer
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Besiktas vs. Sporting CP

    2 hours ago
    Manchester City
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Manchester City

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy