How to Watch Stephens Cup, Second Round

Notre Dame had a strong first day on the course while the other teams are still looking to find their footing at the Stephens Cup.

The first round of the inaugural Stephens Cup teed off Monday at the Alotian Golf Club in Arkansas. The competition continues Tuesday as six of the top men's and six of the top women's college golf teams.

After playing 36 holes Monday, the teams will play 18 more holes Tuesday to set the rankings for the final day Wednesday, which will feature pairings in a match play-style event.

How to Watch Stephens Cup:

Game Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Near the top of the women's leaderboard, LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad is experienced and ready to make an impact.

On the men’s side, Notre Dame finished at seven under par as a team for the lead, 12 strokes ahead of Arizona (+4) and 14 strokes ahead of Alabama (+6). That score was carried largely by the top two players of the day, Taichi Kho (-6) and Palmer Jackson (-4).

Mateo Fernández De Oliveira (-4) carried the day for Arkansas to give the Razorbacks a fighting chance today.

LSU (+12) holds the lead in the women's competition with Arkansas (+18), Ole Miss (+19) and South Carolina (+19) not far behind. Virginia (+23) and Baylor (+26) round out the field.

LSU currently has three of the top seven individual golfers coming into today, with Lindblad, Carla Tejedo (-2) and Latanna Stone (+4).