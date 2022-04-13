The final round of the Western Intercollegiate tournament is set with the final pairings on Wednesday.

After the first round, Pepperdine found itself in the lead at the Western Intercollegiate tournament before squandering that lead as Texas rose up to take the top spot. Heading into the final round, the teams will be paired off with individual golfers playing head to head to determine the final scores for both the overall team champion and the individual golfer winner. There is a lot of golf still left to be played and an opportunity for every team and golfer to make a huge move today.

How to Watch Western Intercollegiate, Final Round today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Texas wound up on top after its awesome second round, taking the lead from Pepperdine and the field entering the final round today:

In the first round, Pepperdine took the lead with a 370 overall, one stroke better than Texas and three ahead of Washington.

Then in the second round yesterday, Texas shot a 357 to leapfrog everyone for first place, with Pepperdine shooting a 361 and Washington a 365. Entering the final round, Texas has a three-stroke lead over Pepperdine with the rest of the field far down the leaderboard.

The individual leaderboard sees Colorado State’s Rasmus Hjelm in the lead with a -1 overall, leading Pepperdine’s Dylan Menante by three strokes and the rest of the field by four strokes.

Texas has a trio led by Cole Hammer (+3) in the top seven, with Pierceson Coody (+3) and Mason Nome (+4) all in the mix as well.

Today will play like a match play, with pairs from each school going head-to-head with the best overall team score and player score winning the tournament.

