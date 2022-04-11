Skip to main content

How to Watch Western Intercollegiate, First Round in College Golf: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Western Intercollegiate golf tournament kicks off the first round with 14 schools competing on Monday.

The 75th annual Western Intercollegiate golf tournament kicks off from Santa Cruz, California with three rounds starting on Monday. The field consists of 14 schools on the west coast all vying for a team tournament win this week. 

Four of the top 12 teams in the country will be on display this week and some of the best individual golfers as well.

How to Watch Western Intercollegiate, First Round in College Golf Today:

Date: April 11, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Live Stream Western Intercollegiate, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington comes in as the top ranked team in the group, with Arizona State sitting this event out.

Along with the No. 6 ranked Huskies, No. 8 Pepperdine, No. 9 Texas and No. 12 ranked Stanford are the favorites.

Senior RJ Manke is the No. 4 ranked golfer in the country and will try to lead his Huskies to a win. This season he is shooting an average of 69.19 per round, which is good for second in the country on a per round basis.

The rest of the field includes Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado State, Hawaii, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, UC Irvine, USC and Texas.

The format for this event gives each team six players to start the tournament, with the five highest scores leading to the next round where teams will pair off by score to determine the best 54 hole score to crown the team champion.

An individual champion will also be determined by their total 54 round score.

Regional restrictions may apply.

