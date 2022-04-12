The second round of the Western Intercollegiate tournament kicks off on Tuesday before the final pairings tomorrow.

The first round of the Western Intercollegiate tournament was a showcase for the defending National Champion Pepperdine Waves and some other really strong individual performances.

Through one round, Dylan Menante (-1) led the charge as an individual, as well as for his school. The Waves are the team to beat with Menante looking to build on his momentum and carry them to another tournament win.

How to Watch Western Intercollegiate, Second Round in College Golf Today:

Date: April 12, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

In the first round, Menante was the only golfer to shoot under par for the day through 18 holes, with three others finishing at even par.

In the first round, Menante was the only golfer to shoot under par for the day through 18 holes, with three others finishing at even par. It was a showcase for Pepperdine and Menante.

Rasmus Hjelm (Colorado State), Nick Watts (San Jose State) and Pierceson Coody (Texas) were at even par through the first round.

Pepperdine, San Jose State, Texas and Washington are the only schools with multiple players in the Top 17.

That has unsurprisingly led to Pepperdine (370) entering the second round with the lead, just ahead of Texas (371), Washington (373) and well ahead of the rest of the field.

Today there will be another team round that will contribute to the individual scores of the teams and players, before Wednesday's pairings in the final round.

The teams are looking to make an impact with a lot of golf in front of them, but not enough time to make up a giant hole if they were to struggle in the second round.

