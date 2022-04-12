Skip to main content

How to Watch Western Intercollegiate, Second Round in College Golf: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Western Intercollegiate tournament kicks off on Tuesday before the final pairings tomorrow.

The first round of the Western Intercollegiate tournament was a showcase for the defending National Champion Pepperdine Waves and some other really strong individual performances. 

Through one round, Dylan Menante (-1) led the charge as an individual, as well as for his school. The Waves are the team to beat with Menante looking to build on his momentum and carry them to another tournament win.

How to Watch Western Intercollegiate, Second Round in College Golf Today:

Date: April 12, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Live Stream Western Intercollegiate, Second Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pepperdine won the 2021 National Championship in golf and is in the lead entering the second round of the Western Intercollegiate tournament.

In the first round, Menante was the only golfer to shoot under par for the day through 18 holes, with three others finishing at even par. It was a showcase for Pepperdine and Menante.

Rasmus Hjelm (Colorado State), Nick Watts (San Jose State) and Pierceson Coody (Texas) were at even par through the first round.

Pepperdine, San Jose State, Texas and Washington are the only schools with multiple players in the Top 17.

That has unsurprisingly led to Pepperdine (370) entering the second round with the lead, just ahead of Texas (371), Washington (373) and well ahead of the rest of the field.

Today there will be another team round that will contribute to the individual scores of the teams and players, before Wednesday's pairings in the final round.

The teams are looking to make an impact with a lot of golf in front of them, but not enough time to make up a giant hole if they were to struggle in the second round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Western Intercollegiate, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Bruins

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny (11) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) and center Auston Matthews (34) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal against Ottawa Senators during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny (11) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal against Ottawa Senators during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) chases in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy