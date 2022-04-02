Skip to main content

How to Watch Big Ten Individual Championships in Men's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top gymnasts in the Big Ten conference will compete for individual titles today

Today the individual portion of the Big Ten Championships will continue after yesterday's team event took place. The top 10 individual scorers on each apparatus from yesterday's meet have qualified to compete in today's individual events. 

How to Watch the Big Ten Individual Championships in Men's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream the Big Ten Individual Championship meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With Minnesota's Shane Wiskus gone from competition this year, the floor is wide open for others to claim victory across seven events. The men will compete in Floor Exercise, Pommel Horse, Still Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars, High Bar and All-Around. Last year, Wiskus claimed the event title for Floor, Parallel Bars and High Bar while sharing a piece of the title for All-Around. 

This year, Michigan's Paul Juda, a junior, will be the one to watch in the individual championships. Last year, Juda took third in the All-Around at the Big Ten Championships and placed in Pommel Horse, Parallel Bars and High Bar. He was just named the Big Ten Gymnast of the Year for this season, a title he also held in the 2021 season. 

Although Juda missed the Big Ten clinching title this year while he was competing in Egypt, he will surely be present in a big way today. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

